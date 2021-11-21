Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch East Carolina at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wake Forest tries for its best start of the Jen Hoover era on Sunday when it takes on East Carolina in women's college basketball.
    The Wake Forest women's basketball team (4–0) will host East Carolina (2–2) on Sunday in a nonconference game.

    How to Watch East Carolina at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (Local)

    Live Stream East Carolina at Wake Forest on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Demon Deacons allow 47.8 points per game, which ranks in the 94th percentile per Her Hoop Stats. The team has a 69.2 defensive rating, good for the 93rd percentile. That's a huge improvement over last year when the team allowed 68.5 points per game and had a 98.7 defensive rating.

    Jewel Spear has dominated the Demon Deacons' offense, averaging 20.5 points per game on a team where no other player averages double figures. She has a usage rate of 26.1%.

    The Pirates lost their first two games but are now on a two-game winning streak with victories over Gardner-Webb and Hampton.

    The team has been strong on the glass, ranking 71st in offensive rebounds per game and 57th in defensive rebounding rate.

    Taniyah Thompson leads the Pirates in scoring at 19.8 points per game on 45.3% shooting. She's hitting 52.4% of her threes.

    These teams last played in 2019, with Wake Forest winning 76–53.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

