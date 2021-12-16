No. 6 Louisville goes for its ninth straight win in women's college basketball on Thursday night when it hosts Eastern Kentucky.

The No. 6 Louisville women's basketball team dropped its season opener to No. 4 Arizona in overtime but has been great since. The Cardinals have won eight straight games, including wins against No. 13 Michigan and No. 19 Kentucky.

How to Watch Eastern Kentucky at Louisville in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The Cardinals have blown out all but one of their opponents as they have looked dominant since their only loss.

On Thursday, they will look to avoid a letdown as they host an Eastern Kentucky team that is just 4–5 on the year.

The Colonels will play for the second time in two days after they beat Morehead State 66–43 on Wednesday. The win kept them from losing their second straight game after they lost to Miami (Ohio) 80–62 on Sunday.

Eastern Kentucky has now won two of its last three after starting the year just 2–4. It has played better lately but will have to be much better if it wants to pull off a huge upset against Louisville.

The Cardinals will be huge favorites in this one but need to make sure they aren't overlooking the Colonels.

