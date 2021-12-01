Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Fairfield at Massachusetts in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Massachusetts looks to get back in the win column after suffering its first loss on Sunday, taking on Fairfield on Wednesday.
    The Fairfield women's basketball team (3-3) will visit UMass (7-1) on Wednesday, with the Minutewomen looking to rebound after their first loss of the season.

    How to Watch Fairfield at Massachusetts in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    That UMass loss came by just five points against a ranked Iowa State team. It's early, but the Minutewomen are making a statement about how they'll be tough to beat in the Atlantic 10 this season.

    The team ranks 35th in the country in points per game, led by Sydney Taylor's 17.3 and Sam Breen's 16.9 per game.

    Breen is also grabbing 11.3 rebounds while adding 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. Her strong all-around play has helped UMass rank 32nd in rebounds per game and 46th in field goal percentage.

    Fairfield has three wins, all against teams ranked lower than 200th in Her Hoop Stats rating, while its three losses all are against teams ranked in the top 100. For some perspective, UMass ranks 34th in HHS rating.

    The Stags rank 98th in scoring defense, but just 186th in scoring offense, led by Lou Lopez-Senechal's 20.5 points per game on 48.5% shooting.

    These teams last met in 2018, with UMass winning 59-49.

