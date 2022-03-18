How to Watch Fairfield vs. Texas NCAA Women's First Round

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Fairfield vs. Texas in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 2 Texas looks to fend off upset-minded Fairfield in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Texas comes into the NCAA Tournament red-hot as it has won 11 straight games and is coming off a big 67-58 win against rival Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game.

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Fairfield vs Texas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Longhorns haven't lost since they dropped two straight to Baylor back on Feb. 4 and 6. Those losses were part of three straight losses, but they have been on a roll since.

They have two wins against a top-10 Iowa State team and another big win against Oklahoma during this run.

They have been playing great and Friday they hope that continues in its attempt to make it to the Final Four.

First up for the Longhorns is a Fairfield team that has won 15 straight games.

The Stags finished the regular season on a huge winning streak that included a MAAC Tournament Championship.

They beat Manhattan by five in the championship game to complete a great year. They finished 25-6 overall and 9-1 in the MAAC in an impressive season.

It gets much tougher on Friday, though, as they take on a loaded Texas team in the first round.

