How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Bryant: NEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 1 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (19-10) and the No. 7 seed Bryant Bulldogs (9-21) square off in the NEC Tournament Thursday at Rothman Center. Watch at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Bryant

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Rothman Center

Key Stats for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Bryant

The 62.4 points per game the Knights average are the same as the Bulldogs allow.

When Fairleigh Dickinson puts up more than 64.2 points, it is 9-2.

Bryant is 7-6 when allowing fewer than 62.4 points.

The Bulldogs' 57.4 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 57.1 the Knights allow.

When it scores more than 57.1 points, Bryant is 7-6.

Fairleigh Dickinson has a 16-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.4 points.

The Knights are the country's 215th-ranked scoring team (62.4 PPG), while the Bulldogs rank 198th in points per game allowed (64.2) in the country.

Bryant's squad is currently the 310th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (57.4 PPG), while Fairleigh Dickinson's team is 51st in points allowed per game (57.1).

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Bryant W 59-52 Home 2/24/2022 Wagner L 63-59 Away 2/26/2022 LIU W 63-50 Home 3/3/2022 Sacred Heart W 65-48 Away 3/7/2022 Sacred Heart W 66-58 Home 3/10/2022 Bryant - Home

Bryant Schedule