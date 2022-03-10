Skip to main content

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Bryant: NEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 1 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (19-10) and the No. 7 seed Bryant Bulldogs (9-21) square off in the NEC Tournament Thursday at Rothman Center. Watch at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Bryant

Key Stats for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Bryant

  • The 62.4 points per game the Knights average are the same as the Bulldogs allow.
  • When Fairleigh Dickinson puts up more than 64.2 points, it is 9-2.
  • Bryant is 7-6 when allowing fewer than 62.4 points.
  • The Bulldogs' 57.4 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 57.1 the Knights allow.
  • When it scores more than 57.1 points, Bryant is 7-6.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson has a 16-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.4 points.
  • The Knights are the country's 215th-ranked scoring team (62.4 PPG), while the Bulldogs rank 198th in points per game allowed (64.2) in the country.
  • Bryant's squad is currently the 310th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (57.4 PPG), while Fairleigh Dickinson's team is 51st in points allowed per game (57.1).

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Bryant

W 59-52

Home

2/24/2022

Wagner

L 63-59

Away

2/26/2022

LIU

W 63-50

Home

3/3/2022

Sacred Heart

W 65-48

Away

3/7/2022

Sacred Heart

W 66-58

Home

3/10/2022

Bryant

-

Home

Bryant Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Fairleigh Dickinson

L 59-52

Away

2/24/2022

Saint Francis (BKN)

L 70-66

Home

2/26/2022

Wagner

W 51-47

Away

3/3/2022

LIU

L 48-47

Home

3/7/2022

Saint Francis (BKN)

W 65-63

Away

3/10/2022

Fairleigh Dickinson

-

Away

How To Watch

March
10
2022

NEC Tournament: Bryant at Fairleigh Dickinson

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
