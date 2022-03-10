How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Bryant: NEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (19-10) and the No. 7 seed Bryant Bulldogs (9-21) square off in the NEC Tournament Thursday at Rothman Center. Watch at 7:00 PM.
Key Stats for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Bryant
- The 62.4 points per game the Knights average are the same as the Bulldogs allow.
- When Fairleigh Dickinson puts up more than 64.2 points, it is 9-2.
- Bryant is 7-6 when allowing fewer than 62.4 points.
- The Bulldogs' 57.4 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 57.1 the Knights allow.
- When it scores more than 57.1 points, Bryant is 7-6.
- Fairleigh Dickinson has a 16-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.4 points.
- The Knights are the country's 215th-ranked scoring team (62.4 PPG), while the Bulldogs rank 198th in points per game allowed (64.2) in the country.
- Bryant's squad is currently the 310th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (57.4 PPG), while Fairleigh Dickinson's team is 51st in points allowed per game (57.1).
Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Bryant
W 59-52
Home
2/24/2022
Wagner
L 63-59
Away
2/26/2022
LIU
W 63-50
Home
3/3/2022
Sacred Heart
W 65-48
Away
3/7/2022
Sacred Heart
W 66-58
Home
3/10/2022
Bryant
-
Home
Bryant Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Fairleigh Dickinson
L 59-52
Away
2/24/2022
Saint Francis (BKN)
L 70-66
Home
2/26/2022
Wagner
W 51-47
Away
3/3/2022
LIU
L 48-47
Home
3/7/2022
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 65-63
Away
3/10/2022
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Away
