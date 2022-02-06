Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida at Georgia in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida and Georgia battle in a match of two of the SEC’s best teams in women's college basketball on Sunday.

No. 14 Georgia (17-4) welcome in unranked Florida (16-6) for their second game of the season in SEC play. Both teams have played a great season overall and as of late, with a chance to move up in the conference standings and get a huge bragging rights win today. The Lady Bulldogs won the first game of the season and look for a season series sweep.

How to Watch Florida at Georgia today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Watch Florida at Georgia online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gators are coming off the win of their season over No. 7 Tennessee (84-59) really running them off the floor:

In their first meeting, the Lady Bulldogs had to rise up in the fourth quarter to take the win. Through three quarters they were up by just one point after playing it even with the Gators overall. It was a very competitive and tightly contested game until the end.

The game was tied with just under two minutes to go and a combination of free throws, timely defense and a great play with under 40 seconds to go to get a lay-up in the halfcourt sealed the deal.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Que Morrison with her 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals. Malury Bates added 13 points and six rebounds to pace the win.

It was much more of a grinding game until the end with both teams playing well on both ends. The Lady Bulldogs just made more plays in the final minutes.

For the Gators, they got 50 points from Jordyn Merritt (18 points and five rebounds), Kiara Smith (17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and ive steals) and Nina Richards (15 points, three rebounds and three assists).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Florida at Georgia

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

