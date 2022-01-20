How to Watch Florida at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball

SEC play has elevated the play of Florida, but the Gators have a challenge ahead in facing No. 23 Kentucky in women's college basketball on Thursday.

Florida (13-5) has enjoyed a nice start to conference play going 3-2, including winning three straight games while Kentucky (8-5) has had its struggles early on in conference play (1-2), losing its last two games. The two games Kentucky lost came to the No. 1 and No. 5 ranked teams in the country, so a visit from Florida might be a breath of fresh air.

How to Watch Florida at Kentucky today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

No. 23 Kentucky has had a bumpy road in conference play losing two in a row, both games to top five teams in the country:

It has been a culture shock for Kentucky in conference play against two of the best teams not only in conference, but also in the country, losing two games by 46 total points.

In its only game against a team not ranked in the top five, it knocked off No. 15 Georgia 84-76 and looked really good.

Overall this season, Kentucky is averaging 76.2 points per game and giving up 65.2 points to their opponents for an 11.0 average margin of victory. All seven of its non-conference wins have come by 22-plus points.

The Wildcats have the ability to be one of the best teams in the country.

On the other side for Florida, three of its five losses have come to unranked teams. It is averaging 69.3 points per game and giving up 65.0 points to its opponents for a 4.3 average margin of victory.

The difference today might be on the offensive end where Kentucky has Rhyne Howard really controlling the game with 19.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 4.4 steals plus blocks per game, while Florida doesn’t have one player getting more than 13.2 points per game.

