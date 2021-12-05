Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic at Boise State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Florida Atlantic goes across the country on Sunday to face Boise State.
    Author:

    The Florida Atlantic women's basketball team (3-4) will play a road contest on Sunday against Boise State (1-5).

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic at Boise State in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live Stream Florida Atlantic at Boise State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Both teams have a win over a non-Division I opponent, which means Boise State is 0-5 against D-I schools. In those five games, the team is 345th in scoring offense and 323rd in average margin per game.

    Elodie Lalotte leads the team in scoring at 10.3 points per game on 51.9% shooting and is also averaging 6.8 rebounds per contest.

    The team's only win was an 83-48 victory over Oregon Tech.

    As for FAU, the Owls are 2-4 against Division I opponents, averaging 66.5 points per game in those six contests. The team has lost to the four best teams that it has played per the Her Hoop Stats rating metric, with its two D-I wins coming against Bethune-Cookman and Kennesaw State, teams with a combined one Division I victory.

    Amber Gaston leads the team in scoring at 14.1 points per game on 60.3% shooting.

    This will be the first time that these two programs have ever met.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Florida Atlantic at Boise State

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Raiders

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17251455
    NBA

    How to Watch Jaguars at Rams

    1 minute ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona at Oregon State

    1 minute ago
    skiing
    FIS Alpine Skiing

    How to Watch Xfinity Birds of Prey

    1 minute ago
    michigan state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Michigan State at Iowa in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    texas women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas at Texas A&M in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    boise state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic at Boise State in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy