Florida Atlantic goes across the country on Sunday to face Boise State.

The Florida Atlantic women's basketball team (3-4) will play a road contest on Sunday against Boise State (1-5).

How to Watch Florida Atlantic at Boise State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Both teams have a win over a non-Division I opponent, which means Boise State is 0-5 against D-I schools. In those five games, the team is 345th in scoring offense and 323rd in average margin per game.

Elodie Lalotte leads the team in scoring at 10.3 points per game on 51.9% shooting and is also averaging 6.8 rebounds per contest.

The team's only win was an 83-48 victory over Oregon Tech.

As for FAU, the Owls are 2-4 against Division I opponents, averaging 66.5 points per game in those six contests. The team has lost to the four best teams that it has played per the Her Hoop Stats rating metric, with its two D-I wins coming against Bethune-Cookman and Kennesaw State, teams with a combined one Division I victory.

Amber Gaston leads the team in scoring at 14.1 points per game on 60.3% shooting.

This will be the first time that these two programs have ever met.

