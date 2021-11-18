A pair of unbeaten teams face off when Florida Atlantic takes on Miami in women's college basketball.

Florida Atlantic (2-0) will play a road game on Thursday against Miami (3-0).

How to Watch Florida Atlantic at Miami in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

While the teams both possess undefeated records on the season, the Owls come into this as the underdog against an ACC opponent.

FAU has wins over Palm Beach Atlantic and Bethune-Cookman, both programs that the Owls should have beaten. The team is averaging 86.5 points per game so far, led by both Rita Pleskevich and Alexa Zaph averaging 14.5 points per game.

Amber Gaston and Janeta Rozentale are tied for the team lead in rebounds at 9.5 per contest.

As for Miami, the Hurricanes come in with three wins, beating Jackson State, Bethune-Cookman and Stetson. The offense has scored in the mid-50s in two of those wins, but the defense has held the team up. Per Her Hoop Stats, the team ranks in the 86th percentile in defensive rating.

Kelsey Marshall leads the team in scoring at 12.3 points per game. She's the only Hurricane averaging double-digit points. Mitchell is also the team's leading rebounder and is tied for the assist lead.

Miami won when these teams played last December, coming away with a 73-61 victory. In fact, the Hurricanes have dominated this series historically, winning all 18 of the games between the two squads.

