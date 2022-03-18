How to Watch Florida Gulf Coast vs Virginia Tech in Women’s Basketball

The first round pits mid-major Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and the ACC’s Virginia Tech Hokies in the NCAA tournament.

The first round in the Spokane Region features a match-up between No. 5 Virginia Tech (23-9) out of the ACC and Florida Gulf Coast (29-2) out of the Atlantic Sun Conference. The No. 5 vs. No. 12 match-ups are always interesting with teams that are typically evenly matched, which allows for lots of upset potential. The Eagles are one of the better mid-major teams in the country, with the Hokies coming in as one of the middle teams in a major conference. The winner here will take on either No. 4 Maryland or No. 13 Delaware in the second round.

How to Watch First Round: Florida Gulf Coast vs Virginia Tech in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Before losing in the ACC tournament semifinals, the Hokies knocked off No. 16 North Carolina (87-80) to advance in the quarterfinals:

This season the Eagles only have two losses, to Princeton (55-58) in non-conference action and to Stetson (55-58) in conference play. Other than those two games, they have 29 wins with only four coming by less than 10+ points.

They have a fun offense led by Kierstan Bell with 23.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.9 blocks on 48-30-70 splits. She has been out with an injury, which allowed both Tishara Morehouse and Kendall Spray to step up.

Morehouse is averaging 15.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game on 48-33-64 splits with Spray adding in 11.1 points and 2.7 rebounds on 47-45-77 splits.

On the other side is the Hokies. They have big wins over Duke and North Carolina in conference play.

They are led by Elizabeth Kitley with 17.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. The offense is balanced with three others in double-figures in Aisha Sheppard (13.4 points), Georgia Amoore (11.1 points) and Kayana Traylor (10.6 points).

Both teams can get up and down the court and score the ball, leading to the team with the hottest shooting or the best defense likely advancing today.

