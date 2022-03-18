How to Watch Florida Gulf Coast vs Virginia Tech in Women’s Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Tournament First Round: Florida Gulf Coast vs Virginia Tech in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round pits mid-major Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and the ACC’s Virginia Tech Hokies in the NCAA tournament.

The first round in the Spokane Region features a match-up between No. 5 Virginia Tech (23-9) out of the ACC and Florida Gulf Coast (29-2) out of the Atlantic Sun Conference. The No. 5 vs. No. 12 match-ups are always interesting with teams that are typically evenly matched, which allows for lots of upset potential. The Eagles are one of the better mid-major teams in the country, with the Hokies coming in as one of the middle teams in a major conference. The winner here will take on either No. 4 Maryland or No. 13 Delaware in the second round.

How to Watch First Round: Florida Gulf Coast vs Virginia Tech in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Watch First Round: Florida Gulf Coast vs Virginia Tech in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Before losing in the ACC tournament semifinals, the Hokies knocked off No. 16 North Carolina (87-80) to advance in the quarterfinals:

This season the Eagles only have two losses, to Princeton (55-58) in non-conference action and to Stetson (55-58) in conference play. Other than those two games, they have 29 wins with only four coming by less than 10+ points.

They have a fun offense led by Kierstan Bell with 23.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.9 blocks on 48-30-70 splits. She has been out with an injury, which allowed both Tishara Morehouse and Kendall Spray to step up.

Morehouse is averaging 15.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game on 48-33-64 splits with Spray adding in 11.1 points and 2.7 rebounds on 47-45-77 splits.

On the other side is the Hokies. They have big wins over Duke and North Carolina in conference play.

They are led by Elizabeth Kitley with 17.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. The offense is balanced with three others in double-figures in Aisha Sheppard (13.4 points), Georgia Amoore (11.1 points) and Kayana Traylor (10.6 points).

Both teams can get up and down the court and score the ball, leading to the team with the hottest shooting or the best defense likely advancing today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Florida Gulf Coast vs Virginia Tech in Women’s Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 5, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Emily Lytle (24) shoots past NC State Wolfpack forward Jada Boyd (5) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida Gulf Coast vs Virginia Tech in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Pewaukee vs. Ashwaubenon

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) dribbles as Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Delaware vs Villanova in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Emily Lytle (24) shoots past NC State Wolfpack forward Jada Boyd (5) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Virginia Tech vs. FGCU: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch Fr8Auctions 200, Practice

By Steve Benko1 minute ago
Justin Thomas
PGA Tour

How to Watch Valspar Championship, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
USATSI_17899902
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Howard in Women’s NCAA First Round

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (4) takes a moment before shooting a free throw against Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the women s Southeastern Conference tournament, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Kentucky won 64-62. Nas Kentucky Vs South Carolina 031
Women's College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Howard: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Brown (A) vs. Estudiantes (RC)

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy