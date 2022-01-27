Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State at Louisville in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisville rebounded after a tough loss and looks to continue against unranked Florida State in women's college basketball on Thursday.

No. 5 Louisville (16-2) saw its 15-game winning streak snapped when it took on fellow top five ranked team, No. 4 N.C. State (59-68), in a tough fought game. Now, the Cardinals look to keep the wins rolling with a potential trap game with the Seminoles (9-8) before their next challenge from a potential Final Four contender in No. 21 Duke this weekend.

How to Watch Florida State at Louisville today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Watch Florida State at Louisville online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Louisville dominated through three quarters to take a 63-37 lead before taking a break in the fourth quarter over Wake Forest:

This season has been all about the sum of the parts for Louisville, with three players in double figures, led by Hailey Van Lith’s 12.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Kianna Smith (11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game) and Emily Engstler (11.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 steals plus blocks per game) add in to make this a very balanced team.

Overall, Louisville is averaging 70.0 points per game and giving up 51.1 to their opponents for an 18.9 average margin of victory.

Against unranked teams this season, the Cardinals have won all but one game against by 10-plus points, and have seven wins of at least 20 points against unranked foes.

Louisville has been an efficient machine, wearing teams out on the defensive end all season. On the other end, Florida State has averaged 69.8 points per game and given up 60.4 points to their opponents this season. The Lady Seminoles can score the ball and if they have a shot tonight it will come on that end with them cracking the Louisville defense.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Florida State at Louisville

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 25, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) skates with the puck while being defended by Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

43 seconds ago
Jan 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

43 seconds ago
Jan 23, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Kuraly (7) celebrates with right wing Jakub Voracek (93) after his first period goal against the Ottawa Senators at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

43 seconds ago
Jan 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

43 seconds ago
Jan 25, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) celebrates a goal with his teammates as they play the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

43 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) skates with the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

43 seconds ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

43 seconds ago
Jan 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; The New York Rangers celebrate the New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) winning goal during shootouts against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

43 seconds ago
Louisville Boston College Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at Louisville in Women's College Basketball

43 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy