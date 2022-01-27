How to Watch Florida State at Louisville in Women's College Basketball

Louisville rebounded after a tough loss and looks to continue against unranked Florida State in women's college basketball on Thursday.

No. 5 Louisville (16-2) saw its 15-game winning streak snapped when it took on fellow top five ranked team, No. 4 N.C. State (59-68), in a tough fought game. Now, the Cardinals look to keep the wins rolling with a potential trap game with the Seminoles (9-8) before their next challenge from a potential Final Four contender in No. 21 Duke this weekend.

How to Watch Florida State at Louisville today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Louisville dominated through three quarters to take a 63-37 lead before taking a break in the fourth quarter over Wake Forest:

This season has been all about the sum of the parts for Louisville, with three players in double figures, led by Hailey Van Lith’s 12.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Kianna Smith (11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game) and Emily Engstler (11.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 steals plus blocks per game) add in to make this a very balanced team.

Overall, Louisville is averaging 70.0 points per game and giving up 51.1 to their opponents for an 18.9 average margin of victory.

Against unranked teams this season, the Cardinals have won all but one game against by 10-plus points, and have seven wins of at least 20 points against unranked foes.

Louisville has been an efficient machine, wearing teams out on the defensive end all season. On the other end, Florida State has averaged 69.8 points per game and given up 60.4 points to their opponents this season. The Lady Seminoles can score the ball and if they have a shot tonight it will come on that end with them cracking the Louisville defense.

