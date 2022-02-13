Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State at Miami in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida State will hit the road to take on Miami on Sunday afternoon in women's college basketball action.

The 2021-22 women's college basketball season will continue forward as the race for March Madness continues. While there are some great matchups to watch today featuring surefire contenders, there are other games that will simply provide entertaining basketball to watch. One of those games will feature Florida State hitting the road to take on Miami.

How to Watch the Florida State Seminoles at Miami Hurricanes Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Florida State Seminoles at Miami Hurricanes game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to this afternoon's game, the Seminoles hold a 12-10 record. They are unlikely to work their way into the tournament, but it's not possible yet to call it impossible. Florida State is coming off of a 59-56 win over Duke in their last outing and will look to pick up another huge win today.

On the other side of the court, the Hurricanes hold an identical 12-10 record. Miami is in the exact same position as Florida State and will need to win out to have a shot to get into the tournament. Last time out, the Hurricanes ended up losing to No. 18 ranked Notre Dame by a final score of 69-53.

Both of these teams need to win in order to keep their tournament hopes alive. That adds even more intrigue to this matchup for the fans to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with a big-time win.

How To Watch

February
13
2022

Florida State at Miami

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
