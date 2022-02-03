Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State at NC State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NC State look to rebound in ACC play against Florida State when the two teams meet in women's college basketball on Thursday.

No. 20 N.C. State (19-3) has three losses on the season, all to ranked teams and one in its last game. The Wolfpack are looking to come back from that loss like they did the other two, with huge winning streaks and crushing teams, starting with Florida State (10-9) today. This season, the Seminoles are playing roughly .500 basketball in conference play and were even in non-conference play, less than consistent compared to the Wolfpack.

How to Watch Florida State at NC State today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Watch Florida State at NC State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolfpack are coming off their second loss of the season (66-69) to No. 20 Notre Dame in a thriller that came down to the wire:

This is the first game of the season between the Wolfpack and the Seminoles. There are only seven games left on the calendar this season for the Wolfpack, who are looking to win the ACC and nab a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

After losses this season, the Wolfpack have gone on a 10-game win streak and then a nine-game winning streak. If that is any indication of today’s game and the rest of the season, the Wolfpack might be looking at a 26-3 finish to the regular season and a seven-game win streak heading into the conference tournament.

The team has been led by the duo of Elissa Cunane (13.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game) and Diamond Johnson (11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game).

They hang their hats on balance, defense and really beating down every team they play this season.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
