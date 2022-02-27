Pittsburgh will host Florida State in its final game of the season on Sunday in women's basketball.

Florida State will travel to the City of Bridges to finish off its regular season. The team is coming off of a big overtime win against No. 22 Georgia Tech on Thursday. The Seminoles outlasted the Yellow Jackets on senior night by a final score of 65-63.

Senior Morgan Jones put up 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for her fifth career double-double. After the game against Georgia Tech, Jones is now only 13 points shy of hitting the 1000 point mark on her career; a feat she hopes to conquer against Pittsburgh today.

How to Watch Florida State at Pittsburgh in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream Florida State at Pittsburgh on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh is coming off of another loss. This time, it was a 66-55 loss to No. 4 Louisville. Despite a hard-fought battle, this was the Panthers' eighth loss in a row. They now sit second to last in the conference with an overall record of 11-17 and a conference record of 2-15. Liatu King performed well earning her second double-double in a row with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

With the Seminoles sitting in sixth in the conference, the Panthers will have their work cut out for them.

Regional restrictions may apply.