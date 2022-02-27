How to Watch Florida State at Pittsburgh in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Florida State will travel to the City of Bridges to finish off its regular season. The team is coming off of a big overtime win against No. 22 Georgia Tech on Thursday. The Seminoles outlasted the Yellow Jackets on senior night by a final score of 65-63.
Senior Morgan Jones put up 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for her fifth career double-double. After the game against Georgia Tech, Jones is now only 13 points shy of hitting the 1000 point mark on her career; a feat she hopes to conquer against Pittsburgh today.
Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022
Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network (National)
Pittsburgh is coming off of another loss. This time, it was a 66-55 loss to No. 4 Louisville. Despite a hard-fought battle, this was the Panthers' eighth loss in a row. They now sit second to last in the conference with an overall record of 11-17 and a conference record of 2-15. Liatu King performed well earning her second double-double in a row with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
With the Seminoles sitting in sixth in the conference, the Panthers will have their work cut out for them.
