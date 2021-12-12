In-state rivals Florida and Florida State meet in a women's college basketball contest on Sunday.

Florida State (6-2) and Florida (8-3) will meet on Sunday in a non-conference women's basketball contest in Gainesville.

How to Watch Florida State at Florida in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The Seminoles rank 12th in Division I in scoring defense, allowing just 50.1 points per game, with an average margin of 20.1 points, which ranks 19th.

But FSU has played just one team with a Her Hoop Stats rating in the top 100, losing 61-54 to BYU. Four of the team's six wins are against teams with a record under .500.

Morgan Jones leads the team in scoring at 14.8 points per game on 53.2% shooting. She's also adding 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest.

As for Florida, the Gators don't stand out much on paper, ranking 120th in points per game and 142nd in opponent points per game.

The Gators are 1-2 against teams with a top 100 HHS rating, losing to NC State and Towson with a win over Dayton. The team's other loss was against George Mason, which is 297th in that metric.

Lavender Briggs leads the team in points per game with 13.8 and rebounds at 6.3. Kiara Smith leads in assists and steals, with 4.3 and 2.5 respectively.

Florida State has won the last five meetings between these two teams.

