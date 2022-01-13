Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida State will look to build upon one of its most dominant ACC wins in recent history when it takes on No. 15 Georgia Tech on Thursday.

This game against the Yellow Jackets is FSU's first this season against a ranked opponent.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seminoles (7-6, 1-2) are coming off their first ACC win of the season, a dominating 87-46 home win over Wake Forest on Sunday. The Seminoles are coming off their best offensive game of the season. Their 87 points and 50% three-point shooting against Wake Forest were both season bests.

Duplicating that success will be extremely difficult against a strong Yellow Jackets defense. Georgia Tech's average of 45.1 points allowed per game this season is the best in the country, 2.5 points fewer than any other team.

Georgia Tech (12-3, 3-1) is facing a quick turnaround after a 63-52 victory over Pitt on Tuesday. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led all scorers with 17 points, while Digna Strautmane followed with 16 points, going 4-for-6 from three-point range.

While FSU leads the all-time series against the Yellow Jackets 27-24, Georgia Tech has beaten FSU the last four times these teams have faced off.

