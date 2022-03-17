Florida State takes on Missouri State in the First Four of the NCAA tournament.

Getting to the NCAA tournament overall is a grind and creates unique matchups that are not often scheduled. Take today as an example, with No. 11 Florida State (17-13) taking on No. 11 Missouri State (24-7). The Seminoles come out of the ACC and were not able to qualify under their own merit while the Lady Bears are looking to represent the MVC in getting to the NCAA tournament. The winner today will take on No. 6 Ohio State in the first round.

How to Watch First Four: Florida State vs. Missouri State in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

This season, the Lady Bears have played a tough schedule and responded well with a huge win over USC (67-41) earlier in the year:

In non-conference play, the Lady Bears went 10-3 overall with games against the Trojans (win), LSU (58-66), Missouri (79-51) and Oklahoma State (40-44).

As a team, they are led by Abigayle Jackson (13.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game), Brice Calip (11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game) and Sydney Wilson (10.7 points and 5.8 rebounds).

Jasmine Franklin was their rock, averaging 14.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game before going down with an injury in December .

The Lady Bears have zero rotation players shooting 40+% from three, which could end up hurting them in the tournament as much as not having Franklin in the line-up.

For the Seminoles, they are built around Morgan Jones with 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.1 steals plus blocks per game. She will need a huge game to help lead her Seminoles to the first round against the Buckeyes.

