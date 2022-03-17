Skip to main content

How to Watch First Four: Florida State vs. Missouri State in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida State takes on Missouri State in the First Four of the NCAA tournament.

Getting to the NCAA tournament overall is a grind and creates unique matchups that are not often scheduled. Take today as an example, with No. 11 Florida State (17-13) taking on No. 11 Missouri State (24-7). The Seminoles come out of the ACC and were not able to qualify under their own merit while the Lady Bears are looking to represent the MVC in getting to the NCAA tournament. The winner today will take on No. 6 Ohio State in the first round.

How to Watch First Four: Florida State vs. Missouri State in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch First Four: Florida State vs. Missouri State in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season, the Lady Bears have played a tough schedule and responded well with a huge win over USC (67-41) earlier in the year:

In non-conference play, the Lady Bears went 10-3 overall with games against the Trojans (win), LSU (58-66), Missouri (79-51) and Oklahoma State (40-44).

As a team, they are led by Abigayle Jackson (13.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game), Brice Calip (11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game) and Sydney Wilson (10.7 points and 5.8 rebounds).

Jasmine Franklin was their rock, averaging 14.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game before going down with an injury in December .

The Lady Bears have zero rotation players shooting 40+% from three, which could end up hurting them in the tournament as much as not having Franklin in the line-up.

For the Seminoles, they are built around Morgan Jones with 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.1 steals plus blocks per game. She will need a huge game to help lead her Seminoles to the first round against the Buckeyes.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

First Four: Florida State vs. Missouri State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17892159
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Oilers

By Evan Massey42 seconds ago
Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 seconds ago
Mar 13, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) controls the puck from St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 seconds ago
USATSI_17901017
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch First Four: Florida State vs. Missouri State in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas42 seconds ago
USATSI_16346685 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch BYU vs. Portland in College Baseball

By Alex Barth42 seconds ago
Feb 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders forward Fredy Montero (12) crosses the ball against the Nashville SC during the second half at Lumen Field. Nashville defeated Seattle 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch León vs. Seattle Sounders FC

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
imago1009509343h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch The Strongest vs. CD Universidad Católica in Canada

By Rafael Urbina40 minutes ago
imago1008304343h
Copa Sudamericana

How to Watch Cerro Largo vs. Montevideo Wanderers

By Rafael Urbina40 minutes ago
USATSI_17903309
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Blues

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy