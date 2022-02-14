The Florida Gators look to continue their success in the SEC when they face the Auburn Tigers on Monday.

This season No. 17 Florida (18-6) earned its way into the Top 25 as predators in the SEC. They have upset five different ranked teams in conference and have done so in different ways. The Gators have shown the ability to be a high scoring team and a defensively adept team, adapting to their opponents and beating them in a variety of ways. Auburn (9-13) comes in as the bottom team in the conference with only one win in the SEC.

How to Watch Florida at Auburn in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The Gators have had several upsets on their way to getting ranked this week, including over No. 7 Tennessee behind Kiara Smith’s 25 points.

Heading into conference play, the Gators were 10-3 with a solid start to the season, losing to No. 5 N.C. State (85-52) and beating Florida State (69-55) in their only games against big name schools. In conference play they have gone 8-3 and 5-2 against ranked foes.

They have beat No. 25 Texas A&M (97-89), No. 23 Kentucky (77-52), No. 11 LSU (73-72), No. 7 Tennessee and No. 14 Georgia (54-51).

One loss came to the Lady Bulldogs (73-69) to split the season series and another came against the No. 1 South Carolina (62-50).

The Gators offense is paced by Kiara Smith with 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

