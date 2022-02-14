Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida at Auburn in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Florida Gators look to continue their success in the SEC when they face the Auburn Tigers on Monday.

This season No. 17 Florida (18-6) earned its way into the Top 25 as predators in the SEC. They have upset five different ranked teams in conference and have done so in different ways. The Gators have shown the ability to be a high scoring team and a defensively adept team, adapting to their opponents and beating them in a variety of ways. Auburn (9-13) comes in as the bottom team in the conference with only one win in the SEC.

How to Watch Florida at Auburn in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live Stream Florida at Auburn on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gators have had several upsets on their way to getting ranked this week, including over No. 7 Tennessee behind Kiara Smith’s 25 points.

Heading into conference play, the Gators were 10-3 with a solid start to the season, losing to No. 5 N.C. State (85-52) and beating Florida State (69-55) in their only games against big name schools. In conference play they have gone 8-3 and 5-2 against ranked foes.

They have beat No. 25 Texas A&M (97-89), No. 23 Kentucky (77-52), No. 11 LSU (73-72), No. 7 Tennessee and No. 14 Georgia (54-51).

One loss came to the Lady Bulldogs (73-69) to split the season series and another came against the No. 1 South Carolina (62-50).

The Gators offense is paced by Kiara Smith with 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
14
2022

Florida at Auburn

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) blocks the shot fo Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards

5 minutes ago
USATSI_15669756
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Auburn

5 minutes ago
COPPIN STATE
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina Central at Coppin State in Men's College Basketball

5 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2019; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) dribbles against Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks guard Da'Shawn Phillip (5) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia at Virginia Tech

5 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) shoots over Texas Longhorns forwards Brock Cunningham (30) and Tre Mitchell (33) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas State

5 minutes ago
USATSI_12310244
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska

5 minutes ago
Nov 23, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (left) drives the ball past Bucknell Bison guard Xander Rice (21) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Bucknell at Lehigh

5 minutes ago
Montevideo Wanderers Corinthians
Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

How to Watch Montevideo Wanderers vs. Cerro Largo

2 hours ago
Soccer Ball
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Nueva Chicago vs. Ferro

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy