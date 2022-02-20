Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida at LSU in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Florida Gators look to get a season sweep over the LSU Tigers on Sunday.

One of the biggest games of the day features upstart No. 17 Florida (20-6) taking on No. 11 LSU (22-4), who they beat in an earlier matchup this season. At the beginning of the season, the Tigers were looked at as a Final Four contender, while the Gators started the season unranked and with more subdued expectations. Now, the Gators have the opportunity to sweep the Tigers and jump to No. 2 in the SEC.

How to Watch Florida at LSU in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live Stream Florida at LSU in Women’s College Basketball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers got their fifth win in a row over Mississippi State (71-59) behind 23 points from Alexis Morris in another strong game.

In the first game this season, the Gators used a strong final quarter to come back and win, 73-72, in one of the best games of the season.

Kiara Smith went for 23 points, eight assists and three steals, pacing the team and closing it out at the free throw line. She finished the game 10-of-13 from the free throw line and was the best player on the court all game.

She was complemented by Jordyn Merritt (16 points and seven rebounds) and Zippy Broughton (14 points and four rebounds).

On the other side, the Tigers' Khayla Pointer finished with 35 points, doing everything she could to keep her team in the game and win down the stretch. There were no other players in double figures for the Tigers and they finished the game with eight assists as a team and only 1-for 9 from three point range.

That was not a recipe for success for the Tigers and if they repeat that again, the Gators will be in a great position to get the season series sweep and jump to No. 2 in the SEC with the season coming to a close.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Florida at LSU

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

