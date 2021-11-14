Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Florida at N.C. State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The No. 5 Wolfpack look to pick up a win Sunday against Florida as the two programs meet in NCAA women's basketball.
    The No. 5 N.C. State women's basketball team opened the season with a close loss to No. 1 South Carolina, then followed that up with a win against Wofford. The Wolfpack will host Florida (1–1) in Raleigh on Sunday.

    How to Watch Florida at NC State in women's college basketball today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (G)

    Watch Florida at NC State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    N.C. State is led by center Elissa Cunane, who was held in check against South Carolina but led the team in shot attempts against Wofford. She scored 13 points and adding seven rebounds in the win.

    Diamond Johnson has been a key contributor off the bench early on, scoring 10 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the Wofford game.

    The Gators beat Georgia State to open the season, but then lost 87–70 against Towson on Friday night.

    Jordyn Merritt leads the team in scoring, averaging 16.5 points on 47.6% shooting, along with 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, all team highs. The sophomore made the All-SEC Freshman Team last year and appears poised to take a key step forward this year. Merritt was the highest-ranked recruit for Florida since 2013.

    These teams have not met on the basketball court since 2015, when the Gators won 79–72.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Florida at NC State

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
