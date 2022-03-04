Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs. Ole Miss in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ole Miss and Florida square off in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament.

After a 13-point comeback victory over Vanderbilt, the No. 5 Florida Gators (21-9) will take on the No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament on Friday.

How to Watch Florida vs. Ole Miss in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Florida vs. Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gators erased a 13-point deficit against Vanderbilt to win 53-52 in the final seconds on Thursday night. Florida went on an 8-2 run to start the fourth quarter, cutting an 11-point deficit to five. Led by a combined 29 points from Nina Rickards and Zipporah Broughton, Florida secured a spot in the quarterfinals in the SEC tournament for the first time since 2016.

Earlier this season, Ole Miss topped Florida with a 74-56 victory. The Rebels led for the final 20 minutes of the game behind Shakira Austin’s double-double, leading the team with 18 points.

As one of the top four seeds, Ole Miss had a bye to the quarterfinals. The Rebels recently put the No. 1 team in the nation in South Carolina on notice when they held tough before falling 71-57.

Ole Miss will now try to reach the semifinals in the SEC tournament for the tenth time in program history.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Florida vs. Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

FLORIDA GATORS WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida vs. Ole Miss in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Brown (A) vs. Deportivo Morón

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
BYU Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Marymount vs. BYU in Men’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
lyon
Ligue 1

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyonnais

By Rafael Urbina41 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in a Stadium Series ice hockey game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) looks over Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy