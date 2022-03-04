Ole Miss and Florida square off in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament.

After a 13-point comeback victory over Vanderbilt, the No. 5 Florida Gators (21-9) will take on the No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament on Friday.

How to Watch Florida vs. Ole Miss in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Florida vs. Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gators erased a 13-point deficit against Vanderbilt to win 53-52 in the final seconds on Thursday night. Florida went on an 8-2 run to start the fourth quarter, cutting an 11-point deficit to five. Led by a combined 29 points from Nina Rickards and Zipporah Broughton, Florida secured a spot in the quarterfinals in the SEC tournament for the first time since 2016.

Earlier this season, Ole Miss topped Florida with a 74-56 victory. The Rebels led for the final 20 minutes of the game behind Shakira Austin’s double-double, leading the team with 18 points.

As one of the top four seeds, Ole Miss had a bye to the quarterfinals. The Rebels recently put the No. 1 team in the nation in South Carolina on notice when they held tough before falling 71-57.

Ole Miss will now try to reach the semifinals in the SEC tournament for the tenth time in program history.

Regional restrictions may apply