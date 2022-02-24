No. 15 Florida travels to Vanderbilt in an SEC showdown.

The No. 15 Gators (20-7) look to bounce back after a loss to LSU last week when they travel to Vanderbilt on Thursday. The Commodores have lost six straight games and are just 3-11 in conference play this season.

How to Watch Florida at Vanderbilt in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Although the two sides haven’t played each other since the 2020 season, the Gators have defeated the Commodores five times in a row and have won five of their last six games.

Despite a season-high 17 points from Nina Rickards, Florida fell to conference rivals LSU in Baton Rouge on Sunday. The Gators pulled within two with 18 seconds remaining at 61-59, but the Tigers hit their free throws to close out the game.

Vanderbilt fell to Ole Miss in its last outing Sunday and hasn't won a game since defeating Auburn on Jan. 30.

The Gators are in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2016 season and look to stay hot against a struggling Vanderbilt squad.

