Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida at Vanderbilt in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 15 Florida travels to Vanderbilt in an SEC showdown.

The No. 15 Gators (20-7) look to bounce back after a loss to LSU last week when they travel to Vanderbilt on Thursday. The Commodores have lost six straight games and are just 3-11 in conference play this season.

How to Watch Florida at Vanderbilt in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Florida at Vanderbilt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Although the two sides haven’t played each other since the 2020 season, the Gators have defeated the Commodores five times in a row and have won five of their last six games.

Despite a season-high 17 points from Nina Rickards, Florida fell to conference rivals LSU in Baton Rouge on Sunday. The Gators pulled within two with 18 seconds remaining at 61-59, but the Tigers hit their free throws to close out the game.

Vanderbilt fell to Ole Miss in its last outing Sunday and hasn't won a game since defeating Auburn on Jan. 30.

The Gators are in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2016 season and look to stay hot against a struggling Vanderbilt squad.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Florida at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

William & Mary vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northeastern vs. William & Mary: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
NORTHEASTERN
College Basketball

How to Watch William & Mary at Northeastern

By Steve Benko
1 minute ago
FLORIDA GATORS WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Vanderbilt in Women's College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
1 minute ago
michigan state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
31 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Fairleigh Dickinson Knights forward John Square Jr. (32) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wagner vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Fairleigh Dickinson Knights forward John Square Jr. (32) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
miami women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
31 minutes ago
GEORGIA TECH WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Florida State in Women's College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy