Skip to main content

How to Watch Fordham at Dayton in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fordham takes on Dayton in a clash of 13-win women's basketball teams.

Fordham (13-4) is set to head out on the road on Sunday to take on Atlantic 10 foe Dayton (13-3) in what's likely to be a key game in the battle for the regular-season conference title.

How to Watch Fordham at Dayton today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Watch Fordham at Dayton online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dayton enters this game on a seven-game winning streak, last losing on Dec. 8 to Florida. The team is 4-0 in conference play, most recently beating UMass 69-60. Erin Whalen scored 21 points on 8-for-17 shooting in that win, while Tenin Magassa added 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.

As for Fordham, the Rams dropped their conference opener to La Salle but have run off four in a row since, most recently defeating Davidson on Friday by a 63-51 margin. Anna DeWolfe scored 20 points on 8-for-20 shooting in the win, while Asiah Dingle and Kendell Heremaia each added 18. Megan Jonassen grabbed 10 rebounds but was held scoreless.

Fordham won the last meeting of these teams in February 2020, beating the Flyers 50-38. While Dayton has dominated the all-time series between these teams, Fordham has won two of the last three meetings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Fordham at Dayton in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fordham at Dayton in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) and forward John-Michael Mulloy (35) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler at Providence in Men's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch William & Mary at Northeastern in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
kentucky women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at George Mason in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
boston college women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Boston College in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
North Carolina Notre Dame women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Providence vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy