How to Watch Fordham at Dayton in Women's College Basketball

Fordham (13-4) is set to head out on the road on Sunday to take on Atlantic 10 foe Dayton (13-3) in what's likely to be a key game in the battle for the regular-season conference title.

How to Watch Fordham at Dayton today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Dayton enters this game on a seven-game winning streak, last losing on Dec. 8 to Florida. The team is 4-0 in conference play, most recently beating UMass 69-60. Erin Whalen scored 21 points on 8-for-17 shooting in that win, while Tenin Magassa added 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.

As for Fordham, the Rams dropped their conference opener to La Salle but have run off four in a row since, most recently defeating Davidson on Friday by a 63-51 margin. Anna DeWolfe scored 20 points on 8-for-20 shooting in the win, while Asiah Dingle and Kendell Heremaia each added 18. Megan Jonassen grabbed 10 rebounds but was held scoreless.

Fordham won the last meeting of these teams in February 2020, beating the Flyers 50-38. While Dayton has dominated the all-time series between these teams, Fordham has won two of the last three meetings.

