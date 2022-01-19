Skip to main content

How to Watch George Washington vs Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fordham comes into this Atlantic 10 matchup against George Washington as winners of seven of its last eight games.

George Washington is hoping to turn its season around as they have gone 0-2 in conference play and are 7-8 overall.

How to Watch George Washington vs Fordham Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Live stream the George Washington vs Fordham game on fuboTV

The Colonials had their last game against St. Bonaventure postponed but lost the last game they played against Rhode Island.

Fordham is coming off a big conference win over VCU and hopes to extend their winning streak to three games.

Fordham has had four games either postponed or canceled but has been able to manage it. Its only conference loss this year is against La Salle.

Anna DeWolfe has helped Fordham become one of the top teams in the conference by averaging 20.1 points per game while shooting a very respectable 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Aurea Gringas leads George Washington in points and has a points-per-game average of 8.7.

If George Washington wants to turn its season around, it will need to do that with a win over Fordham. Fordham can inch closer to the top of the A-10 standings with a win over George Washington.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Fordham vs George Washington

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
