How to Watch Fordham at UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The A-10 has been one of, if not the most competitive conference in women's college basketball this year and two top teams will face each other today.

The top five teams in the A-10 all have single-digit losses on the season, and the regular season is almost over.

How to watch the Fordham vs UMass game today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Watch the Fordham vs UMass game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fordham will take on UMass today in a game that will likely be tightly contested throughout. Both teams are 7-3 in conference play and hoping to get closer to a Rhode Island team that seems like it can't lose.

The Minutewomen come into this game having won five straight. Their last game was an 89-59 victory over Duquesne, and they're hoping to carry that momentum into today's matchup against the Rams.

The Rams are 16-6 overall and coming off a 15 point loss to Rhode Island. They have been playing well lately winning seven of their last ten games. 

This will be a big test for both teams as a loss here would all but put either team out of reach to win the A-10. These teams haven't aced each other this season, so it should be a great matchup.

Tune in to NESN Plus at 7 p.m. to catch this A-10 showdown.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Fordham vs UMass

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17364887
