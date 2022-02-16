How to Watch Fordham at UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The top five teams in the A-10 all have single-digit losses on the season, and the regular season is almost over.
How to watch the Fordham vs UMass game today:
Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: NESN Plus
Watch the Fordham vs UMass game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Fordham will take on UMass today in a game that will likely be tightly contested throughout. Both teams are 7-3 in conference play and hoping to get closer to a Rhode Island team that seems like it can't lose.
The Minutewomen come into this game having won five straight. Their last game was an 89-59 victory over Duquesne, and they're hoping to carry that momentum into today's matchup against the Rams.
The Rams are 16-6 overall and coming off a 15 point loss to Rhode Island. They have been playing well lately winning seven of their last ten games.
This will be a big test for both teams as a loss here would all but put either team out of reach to win the A-10. These teams haven't aced each other this season, so it should be a great matchup.
Tune in to NESN Plus at 7 p.m. to catch this A-10 showdown.
Regional restrictions may apply.