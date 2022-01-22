New Mexico (15-4) has a perfect 6-0 record in conference play and will play host to Fresno State (7-9) on Saturday in a Mountain West contest. The Bulldogs are 3-2 in conference play.

How to Watch Fresno State at New Mexico in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 a.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Watch Fresno State at New Mexico online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Two of Fresno State's wins have come against non-Division I teams, putting the Bulldogs 5-9 against DI competition. In those 14 games, the team is averaging 67.6 points per game, good for 108th-best in the nation, but the defense has faltered, ranking 281st in points allowed.

The Bulldogs are 2-8 against teams ranked in the top 200 in Her Hoop Stats rating, with wins over San Diego State and Utah Valley.

As for the Lobos, the team enters this game on a seven-game winning streak, last losing to Arizona on Dec. 12. After beating UTEP in non-conference in the next game, the team began conference play. It has scored at least 75 points in four of its six conference games, including putting up 98 against Utah State.

But for all its success, New Mexico is 1-4 against teams with a top 100 HHS rating, including losses to the four best teams it has faced in that metric.

These teams last met in the conference tournament last season, with Fresno State upsetting New Mexico 77-72.

Regional restrictions may apply.