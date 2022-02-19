How to Watch Fresno State at San Diego State in Women's College Basketball

San Diego State (12-13) is set to host Fresno State (9-15) on Saturday in a Mountain West women's basketball game.

How to Watch Fresno State at San Diego State today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Fresno State is 5-8 in conference play and has now lost its last four games. The Bulldogs opened the season 3-1, but have struggled since. The team is 4-8 this year in away games.

San Diego State is 6-8 in conference play and has a 9-5 home record this season. The team beat San Jose State 77-69 on Wednesday.

These two teams played each other on New Year's Eve, with Fresno State pulling off the win 73-67.

Haley Cavinder had 24 points on 7-for-18 shooting in the win and pulled down 11 rebounds. Her sister Hanna had 20 points on 7-for-16 shooting with four assists, while Wytalla Motta put up 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

For SDSU, Sophia Ramos had 19 points and six rebounds, while Kim Villalobos added 12 points. Mallory Adams and Mercedes Staple each scored in double figures as well.

