Skip to main content

How to Watch Fresno State at San Diego State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fresno State takes on San Diego State in a Mountain West women's basketball contest.

San Diego State (12-13) is set to host Fresno State (9-15) on Saturday in a Mountain West women's basketball game.

How to Watch Fresno State at San Diego State today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Watch Fresno State at San Diego State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fresno State is 5-8 in conference play and has now lost its last four games. The Bulldogs opened the season 3-1, but have struggled since. The team is 4-8 this year in away games.

San Diego State is 6-8 in conference play and has a 9-5 home record this season. The team beat San Jose State 77-69 on Wednesday.

These two teams played each other on New Year's Eve, with Fresno State pulling off the win 73-67.

Haley Cavinder had 24 points on 7-for-18 shooting in the win and pulled down 11 rebounds. Her sister Hanna had 20 points on 7-for-16 shooting with four assists, while Wytalla Motta put up 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

For SDSU, Sophia Ramos had 19 points and six rebounds, while Kim Villalobos added 12 points. Mallory Adams and Mercedes Staple each scored in double figures as well.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Fresno State at San Diego State in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans
2022 Tournoi de France

How to Watch France vs Brazil

By Steve Benko
4 minutes ago
USATSI_13254580
College Football

How to Watch HBCU Legacy Bowl: Team Gaither vs. Team Robinson

By Ben Macaluso
19 minutes ago
North Texas
College Basketball

How to Watch North Texas at Alabama-Birmingham in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
19 minutes ago
San Diego State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at San Diego State in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
19 minutes ago
Feb 8, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Xavier DuSell (53) tries to shoot against Utah State Aggies forwards Justin Bean (34) and Brandon Horvath (4) during OT at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Air Force at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
19 minutes ago
UCLA Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Texas vs UCLA in College Softball

By Adam Childs
19 minutes ago
Feb 13, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) drives the ball to the basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Northwestern at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
19 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Javon Pickett (4) shoots as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) and forward Jaylin Williams (10) defend during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arkansas vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) dribbles against Xavier Musketeers guard Dwon Odom (11) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Norfolk State vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy