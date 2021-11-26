The San Diego women's basketball team (3-1) will play host to three other teams this weekend for the Dana on Mission Bay Holiday Tournament. Things get started on Friday as San Diego faces Fresno State (2-2).

How to Watch Fresno State at San Diego in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live Stream Fresno State at San Diego on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs are coming off an 81-75 loss to CSUN, with Haley and Hanna Cavinder leading the way in scoring with 28 and 14 points, respectively.

On the season, the Cavinder sisters have been the focal point of this Fresno State team, with the duo being the only two players on the team averaging double-digit points. The two also rank first and second on the team in rebounds per game and assists per game, with Haley leading in all three areas: 20.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists per night.

As for San Diego, the Toreros have won two in a row, defeating Idaho by 20 on the road and then coming home and defeating Air Force.

The team ranks 24th in Division I in scoring defense and 11th in opponent points per 100 possessions. Despite the team only ranking 165th in scoring offense, the Toreros have an average margin of 13.3 per game.

Jordyn Edwards leads the team in scoring at 10.3 points per game on 41.7% shooting. She's also the team's assist and steals leader. Overall, the team's 69 steals rank fourth in Division I.

These teams last played in 2015, with San Diego winning 72-68.

Regional restrictions may apply.