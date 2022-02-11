Skip to main content

How to Watch George Mason at Massachusetts in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

An impressive UMass women's basketball team takes the floor on Friday afternoon to face off with George Mason in this Atlantic 10 matchup.

UMass has enjoyed a very impressive women's basketball season thus far, entering today's game with an 18-5 overall record and a 6-3 record in Atlantic 10 play, currently winners of three in a row.

How to Watch George Mason at Massachusetts in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream George Mason at Massachusetts on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, UMass handled St. Bonaventure 78-59 thanks to 18 points from Ber’Nyah Mayo and another 20 points from Angelique Ngalakolundi, who shot 9-for-10 from the floor. 

Sam Breen leads the team in scoring this season at 18.0 points nightly.

George Mason, meanwhile, has struggled this campaign, sitting second-to-last in the Atlantic 10 with a 2-7 conference record and an 8-13 record overall. It is coming off of a one-sided loss, too, falling 84-44 on Feb. 5, scoring just 13 points in the first half.

Regardless, it's an important matchup for UMass, one that it will not want to overlook, as the Minutewomen sit fourth in the conference and will undoubtedly want to pick up a comfortable win today to put pressure on the top-three Atlantic 10 teams, Dayton (10-0 in conference), Rhode Island (9-0) and Fordham (7-2).

This will be the first and only matchup between these two teams this season. To catch the action, tune to NESN at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

