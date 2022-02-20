How to Watch Georgetown at Connecticut in Women’s Basketball

Georgetown and Connecticut take the court for the first time this season in this women's basketball matchup on Sunday.

While this has not been the traditional season for No. 10 Connecticut (18-5), the Huskies are 12-1 in the Big East with just the one surprise loss to Villanova. Since then, they have won three games in a row by a total of 92 points showing how good they are, despite still not having star Paige Bueckers in the lineup. Today, they take on Georgetown (7-16) who have a rough season and look to swing big against one of the best teams in the country.

As of today, Bueckers is traveling and practicing with the team, but does not have a return date set. The word is she might wait until the Big East Tournament to maximize her impact.

When she returns, the team will be returning her 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals plus blocks per game that they have been missing since she left the court earlier this season. With Bueckers and this overall team, the Huskies might be the team to beat in the NCAA Tournament.

Without Bueckers, the team has seen freshman Azzi Fudd (12.8 points) and Caroline Ducharme (12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds) step up, with senior Christyn Williams (15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists) leading the team.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa has filled in the role of gluing the team together leading them in rebounds (8.0), assists (4.1) and blocks (1.9).

The Huskies can easily make a Final Four run in a very talented pool this year without Bueckers in uniform, but with her, that makes them a whole different level of tough.

