How to Watch Georgia at Auburn in Women's Basketball

Georgia is looking to get some momentum after a three-game losing streak when it faces Auburn on Sunday in women's basketball.

This season, No. 21 Georgia (18-7) looked fierce in non-conference play, going 11-1 and looking like a top 10 team. Then, conference play started with the Lady Bulldogs going 7-6 and 3-4 in their last seven games, struggling to beat the best teams in the conference. Auburn (9-15) is not one of those teams, sitting at the bottom of the conference with only one win (71-61 against Tennessee) and currently on a five-game losing streak.

The Lady Bulldogs lost three in a row, all to ranked teams, including a really close game to No. 14 LSU (67-73) where they nearly came back for the win:

With three games left on the schedule, the Lady Bulldogs have to be focused on closing the season out strong after losing three straight games and four of their last six overall.

All of the losses came to ranked teams as the SEC is a gauntlet in women’s college basketball this year. They lost to No. 5 Tennessee (63-55), No. 17 Florida (54-51), No. 14 LSU (73-67) and No. 1 South Carolina (72-54) during this stretch, which will be good practice for the upcoming SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament overall.

They close out against three teams that are between the middle of the pack in the SEC and the bottom, like today against the Tigers.

The Lady Bulldogs are led by Jenna Staiti (15 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game) and Que Morrison (13.8 points, 4.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game) as an inside-out duo.

The two seniors have played together now for five seasons after Staiti transferred from Maryland. This is their final season and they look to make the most of it.

