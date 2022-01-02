Skip to main content
    How to Watch Georgia at Florida in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Georgia looks to get back on track after a conference-opening loss with a big win over rival Florida.
    Author:

    The No. 13 Georgia Bulldogs (11-2) hit the road in SEC play to take on the Florida Gators (10-3) in what will be the opening game for the Gators and potential rebound game for the Bulldogs in the conference. 

    Last season the SEC was a gauntlet with six ranked teams and a few more very competitive squads in the mix. The Bulldogs finished fourth, going 10-5 overall in conference play with the Gators finishing No. 12 with a forgettable 3-12 record.

    How to Watch Georgia at Florida today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (National)

    The Bulldogs picked up only their second loss of the season to a very good No. 19 LSU team in their last outing:

    This season the Bulldogs are on a mission to win the SEC after getting close last year. They are averaging 73.8 points per game and giving up 52.8 to their opponents.

    Their two losses have come by a combined seven points, dropping tough games to Georgia Tech and LSU.

    Jenna Staiti is leading the way for the Bulldogs with 14.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. She is being complimented by Que Morrison (13.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds) and Sarah Ashlee Barker (10.8 points and 4.2 rebounds).

    They are absolutely tearing through teams this season with seven wins of 25+ points.

    On the other side, the Gators are averaging 67.2 points per game and giving up 61.1 points to their opponents. They are also winning most games by double figures, with eight wins by 14+ points, but two early season blowout losses balance out the books.

    They are led by a trio of double-figure scorers in Lavender Briggs (12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds), Kiara Smith (11.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists) and Jordyn Merritt (10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds).

    This could be a high scoring shootout with two very motivated teams.

