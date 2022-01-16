How to Watch Georgia Tech at Miami in Women's College Basketball

The Yellow Jackets visit the Hurricanes on Sunday in an ACC women's college basketball matchup.

No. 15 Georgia Tech (13-3) will face Miami (8-5) on Sunday afternoon in an ACC conference women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Miami today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Watch Georgia Tech at Miami online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Yellow Jackets are 4-1 in conference play, with the only loss coming by two points against Louisville. The team has won three in a row since.

Georgia Tech has the nation's best scoring defense, allowing just 46.3 points per game. The offense isn't quite as strong, ranking 198th in points per game, but the team's slow pace has contributed to that, as it is 102nd in points per 100 possessions.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-2 against teams with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating.

As for Miami, the Hurricanes are 7-2 at home this season, but both losses have come in conference play, losing to Wake Forest and NC State. The team is coming off of a 69-60 win over Clemson in its most recent game.

Miami has been a good defensive team as well, ranking 50th in scoring defense. The team is 2-4 against teams with a top 100 HHS rating.

The all-time series between these teams is tied at 17 wins each. Georgia Tech won both meetings last year and four of the last six.

Regional restrictions may apply.