Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Miami in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Yellow Jackets visit the Hurricanes on Sunday in an ACC women's college basketball matchup.

No. 15 Georgia Tech (13-3) will face Miami (8-5) on Sunday afternoon in an ACC conference women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Miami today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Watch Georgia Tech at Miami online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Yellow Jackets are 4-1 in conference play, with the only loss coming by two points against Louisville. The team has won three in a row since.

Georgia Tech has the nation's best scoring defense, allowing just 46.3 points per game. The offense isn't quite as strong, ranking 198th in points per game, but the team's slow pace has contributed to that, as it is 102nd in points per 100 possessions.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-2 against teams with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating.

As for Miami, the Hurricanes are 7-2 at home this season, but both losses have come in conference play, losing to Wake Forest and NC State. The team is coming off of a 69-60 win over Clemson in its most recent game.

Miami has been a good defensive team as well, ranking 50th in scoring defense. The team is 2-4 against teams with a top 100 HHS rating.

The all-time series between these teams is tied at 17 wins each. Georgia Tech won both meetings last year and four of the last six.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Georgia Tech at Miami in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17510865
NHL

How to Watch Canucks at Capitals

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) controls the puck against New York Islanders during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17134720
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch California at Colorado in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
stanford women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Utah in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
georgia tech purdue women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Miami in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Iowa forward Keegan Murray, right, drives against Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 032 Jpg
College Basketball

Iowa vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

2 minutes ago
Iowa forward Keegan Murray, right, drives against Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 032 Jpg
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

2 minutes ago
algeria soccer
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea

12 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy