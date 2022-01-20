Georgia Tech travels to face Syracuse on Thursday night in this intriguing ACC women's basketball matchup.

ACC action in women's college basketball continues on Thursday with this interesting early evening matchup between No. 18 Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Georgia Tech is currently 13-4 on the season and 4-2 in the ACC, sitting fifth in the conference standings. Its most recent performance was a disappointing one, as the Yellow Jackets are coming off a nail-biter loss, 46-45 against the University of Miami on Jan. 16.

Georgia Tech boasts a well-balanced attack, with four players averaging at least 10 points per game, led by Nerea Hermosa's 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds nightly.

Syracuse, meanwhile, enters tonight's matchup reeling a bit, as the Orange are 8-8 on the campaign and 1-5 in ACC play. Syracuse has dropped its last four games in a row, too, with its most recent outing being a 84-71 defeat at the hands of Louisville on Jan. 13.

The Orange are led on offense by Kiara Lewis, who is averaging 14.0 points, although Kamilla Cardoso isn't far behind at 13.6 points nightly. The Yellow Jackets will have to keep their eye on that solid scoring duo to come out with a win tonight.

Tune into the ACC Network at 6:00 p.m. ET to catch all of the ACC women's basketball action tonight between Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

