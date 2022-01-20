Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia Tech travels to face Syracuse on Thursday night in this intriguing ACC women's basketball matchup.

ACC action in women's college basketball continues on Thursday with this interesting early evening matchup between No. 18 Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Georgia Tech at Syracuse game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia Tech is currently 13-4 on the season and 4-2 in the ACC, sitting fifth in the conference standings. Its most recent performance was a disappointing one, as the Yellow Jackets are coming off a nail-biter loss, 46-45 against the University of Miami on Jan. 16. 

Georgia Tech boasts a well-balanced attack, with four players averaging at least 10 points per game, led by Nerea Hermosa's 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds nightly.

Syracuse, meanwhile, enters tonight's matchup reeling a bit, as the Orange are 8-8 on the campaign and 1-5 in ACC play. Syracuse has dropped its last four games in a row, too, with its most recent outing being a 84-71 defeat at the hands of Louisville on Jan. 13.

The Orange are led on offense by Kiara Lewis, who is averaging 14.0 points, although Kamilla Cardoso isn't far behind at 13.6 points nightly. The Yellow Jackets will have to keep their eye on that solid scoring duo to come out with a win tonight.

Tune into the ACC Network at 6:00 p.m. ET to catch all of the ACC women's basketball action tonight between Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Georgia Tech at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17184497
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
ohio state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball

36 minutes ago
USATSI_17516341
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Boston College

36 minutes ago
USATSI_12008763
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Virginia Tech

36 minutes ago
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Providence

1 hour ago
Jan 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) drives past Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) for a layup in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Providence vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) drives past Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) for a layup in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgetown vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 hour ago
ashleigh-barty
SI Guide

NC State, Louisville Face Off in top-five WBB Clash

2 hours ago
Fowler Rory
PGA Tour

How to Watch The American Express

3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy