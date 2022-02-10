Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A top-five matchup in ACC women's basketball takes place on Thursday night when Georgia Tech takes on Virginia Tech.

A major showdown in ACC women's basketball takes place tonight when Georgia Tech faces off with Virginia Tech on Thursday, with the Lady Yellow Jackets coming into the matchup ranked as the No. 11 team in the AP Top 25.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia Tech is currently 18-5 overall and boasts a 9-3 record in conference play, though it is coming off of some turmoil, having just been defeated by No. 5 NC State 59-48 on Monday.

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, is receiving votes to be ranked though isn't quite there yet. Nonetheless, the Lady Hokies are 17-6 on the season and 9-3 in conference play, coming off of back-to-back victories. Most recently, they demolished Clemson 73-42 on Tuesday behind 23 points, five rebounds and five assists from Aisha Sheppard and 20 points and seven rebounds from Azana Baines.

With both programs tied in conference record, tonight is a huge opportunity for both the Yellow Jackets and Hokies to make a move up in the loaded ACC. A victory tonight could even mean a Top 25 ranking for Virginia Tech, something it probably feels it deserves by now.

To catch what should be an exciting matchup, tune to Marquee Sports Network at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates with defenseman Torey Krug (47) and center Jordan Kyrou (25) after scoring against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues

10 seconds ago
USATSI_17619968
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Rockets

10 seconds ago
paolo-banchero
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

10 seconds ago
virginia tech women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball

10 seconds ago
USATSI_14251155 (1)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah Valley at Grand Canyon in Women's College Basketball

10 seconds ago
USATSI_17646140
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Primetime February 10th

10 seconds ago
imago0047067933h
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Puebla in Liga MX Femenil

5 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks to pass as Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) defends in the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans

30 minutes ago
Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy