A major showdown in ACC women's basketball takes place tonight when Georgia Tech faces off with Virginia Tech on Thursday, with the Lady Yellow Jackets coming into the matchup ranked as the No. 11 team in the AP Top 25.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Georgia Tech is currently 18-5 overall and boasts a 9-3 record in conference play, though it is coming off of some turmoil, having just been defeated by No. 5 NC State 59-48 on Monday.

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, is receiving votes to be ranked though isn't quite there yet. Nonetheless, the Lady Hokies are 17-6 on the season and 9-3 in conference play, coming off of back-to-back victories. Most recently, they demolished Clemson 73-42 on Tuesday behind 23 points, five rebounds and five assists from Aisha Sheppard and 20 points and seven rebounds from Azana Baines.

With both programs tied in conference record, tonight is a huge opportunity for both the Yellow Jackets and Hokies to make a move up in the loaded ACC. A victory tonight could even mean a Top 25 ranking for Virginia Tech, something it probably feels it deserves by now.

To catch what should be an exciting matchup, tune to Marquee Sports Network at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.