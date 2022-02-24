Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Florida State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 22 Georgia Tech looks to keep pace against Florida State.

The No. 22 Yellow Jackets (19-8) travel to take on Florida State (14-12) in a pivotal ACC showdown as the regular season nears its end on Thursday.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Florida State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Georgia Tech at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia Tech puts its 7-4 road record to the test as the Yellow Jackets look to bounce back from two straight losses, including an overtime heartbreaker to No. 14 Notre Dame last Thursday. The Yellow Jackets then fell to Miami 51-39 in an offensive struggle at McCamish Pavilion on Sunday.

In their matchup last month, the Yellow Jackets pulled out a narrow victory over Florida State by a score of 68-64 behind three scorers in double figures, with Lorela Cubaj’s 24 points leading the way.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added 16 points and Eylia Love had 10 points in a game that featured four lead changes, two ties and the Seminoles leading most of the way until Georgia Tech pulled out in front late in the fourth quarter.

Florida State will now look to avenge its loss against its conference rival on Senior Day at the Tucker Center on Thursday night.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Georgia Tech at Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
6
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Florida State in Women's College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
1 minute ago
boston-celtics
SI Guide

Celtics, Nets Kick Off NBA’s Closing Stretch

By Kevin Sweeney
49 minutes ago
USATSI_9315323
Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Pitt in Women's College Lacrosse

By Quinn Roberts
1 hour ago
college soccer
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Napoli vs. Barcelona

By Tom Sunderland
2 hours ago
imago1010107316h
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Rangers vs. Borussia Dortmund

By Tom Sunderland
2 hours ago
Real Betis
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch UEFA Europa League: Zenit vs. Real Betis

By Quinn Roberts
2 hours ago
Braga
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch UEFA Europa League: Braga vs. Sheriff Tiraspol

By Quinn Roberts
2 hours ago
golf rory mcilroy
PGA Tour

How to Watch Honda Classic, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas
3 hours ago
imago1010056968h
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. RB Leipzig

By Tom Sunderland
4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy