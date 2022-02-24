No. 22 Georgia Tech looks to keep pace against Florida State.

The No. 22 Yellow Jackets (19-8) travel to take on Florida State (14-12) in a pivotal ACC showdown as the regular season nears its end on Thursday.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Florida State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Georgia Tech puts its 7-4 road record to the test as the Yellow Jackets look to bounce back from two straight losses, including an overtime heartbreaker to No. 14 Notre Dame last Thursday. The Yellow Jackets then fell to Miami 51-39 in an offensive struggle at McCamish Pavilion on Sunday.

In their matchup last month, the Yellow Jackets pulled out a narrow victory over Florida State by a score of 68-64 behind three scorers in double figures, with Lorela Cubaj’s 24 points leading the way.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added 16 points and Eylia Love had 10 points in a game that featured four lead changes, two ties and the Seminoles leading most of the way until Georgia Tech pulled out in front late in the fourth quarter.

Florida State will now look to avenge its loss against its conference rival on Senior Day at the Tucker Center on Thursday night.

