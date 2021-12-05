Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bulldogs host the Yellow Jackets in a non-conference battle.
    No. 20 Georgia (7-0) will host Georgia Tech (5-2) on Sunday in a non-conference contest.

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network

    Live Stream Georgia Tech at Georgia on fuboTV

    The Bulldogs' best win so far this season was a 71-67 overtime victory against Notre Dame. Georgia ranks 13th in scoring defense and 44th in scoring offense, which has given the Bulldogs the eighth-best margin per game.

    Jenna Staiti is averaging a team-high 13.1 points per game on 48.7% shooting and is also grabbing 8.0 rebounds per game.

    The Yellow Jackets have the third-best scoring defense in the country, but do not have a steady offense. Lorela Cubaj hasn't played as well as she did last season, which has hurt the team offensively. Nerea Hermosa's 11.3 points per game leads the team.

    These teams last met last November, with Georgia winning 75-69. Georgia has won 36 times against Georgia Tech, while the Yellow Jackets have won just seven times. Two of those wins came in the last three meetings.

    

    Georgia Tech at Georgia

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
