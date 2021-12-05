No. 20 Georgia (7-0) will host Georgia Tech (5-2) on Sunday in a non-conference contest.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The Bulldogs' best win so far this season was a 71-67 overtime victory against Notre Dame. Georgia ranks 13th in scoring defense and 44th in scoring offense, which has given the Bulldogs the eighth-best margin per game.

Jenna Staiti is averaging a team-high 13.1 points per game on 48.7% shooting and is also grabbing 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Yellow Jackets have the third-best scoring defense in the country, but do not have a steady offense. Lorela Cubaj hasn't played as well as she did last season, which has hurt the team offensively. Nerea Hermosa's 11.3 points per game leads the team.

These teams last met last November, with Georgia winning 75-69. Georgia has won 36 times against Georgia Tech, while the Yellow Jackets have won just seven times. Two of those wins came in the last three meetings.

