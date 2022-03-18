Skip to main content

How to Watch March Madness First Round Georgia Tech vs Kansas in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 9 Georgia Tech takes on No. 8 Kansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night in women's basketball.

Georgia Tech had a great start to the season as it began 18-4 and had big wins against UConn, Georgia and North Carolina.

How to Watch NCAA First Round Georgia Tech vs Kansas in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Georgia Tech vs Kansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since that start, the Yellow Jackets have gone just 3-6, including two losses to No. 20 Notre Dame, with the second of those losses coming in the ACC tournament quarterfinals.

They still have a shot to make a run in the tournament, but the slump in play dropped them to a No. 9 seed and a matchup with a Kansas team that has lost four of its last five games.

The Jayhawks had won seven straight games but then lost three straight against top-ten teams in Iowa State, Baylor and Texas.

They recovered to beat Oklahoma to end the regular season but then lost the next game to the Sooners in the Big 12 tournament.

Despite struggling to end the year (with a tough schedule), it wasn't enough to keep them out of the tournament.

Both of these schools had some troubles as the season came to an end, but they have played great basketball throughout the year and have the potential to make this a great game.

