No. 5 N.C. State took a small dip in the rankings after its most recent loss and looks to bounce back against Georgia Tech on Monday.

No. 5 ranked N.C. State (20-3) looks to have better luck in the state of Georgia against No. 11 ranked Georgia Tech (18-4) than they did against Georgia in an 82-80 loss.

The Wolfpack are having a great season and might be one of the final teams when all is said and done, but slipped down to their current ranking after last week's 69-66 loss to Notre Dame (66-69). The Yellow Jackets have risen all the way up to No. 11 after starting the season at No. 17.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at NC State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Georgia Tech at NC State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolfpack bounced back after their loss to Notre Dame with a 68-48 win over Florida State in a balanced attack.

Overall this season the Wolfpack only have three losses, which have all been to teams ranked in the Top 20 and by a combined 14 points. They started the season with a 66-57 loss to No. 1 ranked South Carolina followed by two one possession losses to the Georgia and Notre Dame along the way.

The Wolfpack respond well with a 10-game winning streak after their first loss, a nine game winning streak after their second loss and mostly recently a win after their third loss.

The Wolfpack are tied with No. 3 Louisville atop the ACC at 11-1, but own the tiebreaker after their head-to-head win. The Yellow Jackets are right there in third place at 9-2 and look to make a play to move up today.

The Yellow Jackets are on a five-game winning streak coming into this game, with an average margin of +13.2 points in that stretch.

They already lost to the Cardinals, and if they want to have a shot in the ACC tournament, need to get big wins against the top teams, like tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.