Two teams that received votes in this week's AP poll meet on Wednesday when Georgia Tech and Purdue face off.

The Purdue women's basketball team (5-2) will play host to Georgia Tech (5-1) on Wednesday in a Big 10/ACC Challenge game.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Purdue in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream Georgia Tech at Purdue on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Yellow Jackets don't really have a marquee win this season, with a 58-45 over Belmont (No. 57 in Her Hoop Stats rating) being the team's best victory.

The team is third in Division I in scoring defense but just 170th in scoring offense. Lorela Cubaj leads the team in rebounds and blocks at 10.5 and 1.7 per game, though her 9.5 points per game rank behind three other players, including Nerea Hermosa, who averages 11.8 points per night.

Purdue's best win was against Florida State (No. 58 in HHS rating), but the team has lost to the other two teams it has faced with top 100 HHS ratings.

The Boilermakers have shared the ball effectively this season, ranking 15th in assisted shot rate. The team is also 19th in Division I in three-pointers made, led by 3.1 threes per game for Cassidy Hardin, with Madison Layden making 2.4 threes per contest.

Three Purdue players average at least three assists per game.

These programs last met in 2017, with Georgia Tech winning 68-55.

Regional restrictions may apply.