Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Purdue in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams that received votes in this week's AP poll meet on Wednesday when Georgia Tech and Purdue face off.
    Author:

    The Purdue women's basketball team (5-2) will play host to Georgia Tech (5-1) on Wednesday in a Big 10/ACC Challenge game.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Purdue in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live Stream Georgia Tech at Purdue on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Yellow Jackets don't really have a marquee win this season, with a 58-45 over Belmont (No. 57 in Her Hoop Stats rating) being the team's best victory.

    The team is third in Division I in scoring defense but just 170th in scoring offense. Lorela Cubaj leads the team in rebounds and blocks at 10.5 and 1.7 per game, though her 9.5 points per game rank behind three other players, including Nerea Hermosa, who averages 11.8 points per night.

    Purdue's best win was against Florida State (No. 58 in HHS rating), but the team has lost to the other two teams it has faced with top 100 HHS ratings.

    The Boilermakers have shared the ball effectively this season, ranking 15th in assisted shot rate. The team is also 19th in Division I in three-pointers made, led by 3.1 threes per game for Cassidy Hardin, with Madison Layden making 2.4 threes per contest.

    Three Purdue players average at least three assists per game.

    These programs last met in 2017, with Georgia Tech winning 68-55.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Georgia Tech at Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Pacers

    28 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Magic

    28 minutes ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Wizards

    28 minutes ago
    Hockey Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Wake Forest

    28 minutes ago
    tcu women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Fairfield at Massachusetts in Women's College Basketball

    28 minutes ago
    georgia tech women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Purdue in Women's College Basketball

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston University at George Washington in Men's College Basketball

    28 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Francis (N.Y.) at Fordham in Men's College Basketball

    28 minutes ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Rangers

    28 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy