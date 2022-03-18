How to Watch Georgia vs. Dayton: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 6 Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-9) meet the No. 11 Dayton Flyers (26-5) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, tipping off at 7:30 PM on ESPNews.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Dayton
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum
Key Stats for Georgia vs. Dayton
- The Lady Bulldogs average 69.1 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 54.8 the Flyers allow.
- Georgia has a 20-5 record when putting up more than 54.8 points.
- When Dayton allows fewer than 69.1 points, it is 23-3.
- The Flyers' 66.2 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 59.0 the Lady Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Dayton is 19-0 when it scores more than 59.0 points.
- Georgia has a 16-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.2 points.
- The Lady Bulldogs are college basketball's 86th-ranked scoring team (69.1 PPG), while the Flyers allow the rank 17th in points per game (54.8) in college basketball play.
- Dayton is the nation's 135th-ranked offense (66.2 PPG), while Georgia is the 81st-ranked defense (59.0).
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Missouri
W 74-49
Home
2/20/2022
Auburn
L 65-60
Away
2/24/2022
Arkansas
W 63-62
Away
2/27/2022
Texas A&M
W 67-58
Home
3/3/2022
Alabama
L 74-62
Home
3/18/2022
Dayton
-
Home
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Rhode Island
W 60-46
Home
3/4/2022
Davidson
W 60-55
Home
3/5/2022
VCU
W 59-48
Home
3/6/2022
UMass
L 62-56
Home
3/16/2022
DePaul
W 88-57
Home
3/18/2022
Georgia
-
Away
How To Watch
March
18
2022
First Round: Dayton vs. Georgia
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
