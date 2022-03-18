Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia vs. Dayton: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 13, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts on the sidelines against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 6 Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-9) meet the No. 11 Dayton Flyers (26-5) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, tipping off at 7:30 PM on ESPNews.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Dayton

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Dayton

  • The Lady Bulldogs average 69.1 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 54.8 the Flyers allow.
  • Georgia has a 20-5 record when putting up more than 54.8 points.
  • When Dayton allows fewer than 69.1 points, it is 23-3.
  • The Flyers' 66.2 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 59.0 the Lady Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • Dayton is 19-0 when it scores more than 59.0 points.
  • Georgia has a 16-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.2 points.
  • The Lady Bulldogs are college basketball's 86th-ranked scoring team (69.1 PPG), while the Flyers allow the rank 17th in points per game (54.8) in college basketball play.
  • Dayton is the nation's 135th-ranked offense (66.2 PPG), while Georgia is the 81st-ranked defense (59.0).

Georgia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Missouri

W 74-49

Home

2/20/2022

Auburn

L 65-60

Away

2/24/2022

Arkansas

W 63-62

Away

2/27/2022

Texas A&M

W 67-58

Home

3/3/2022

Alabama

L 74-62

Home

3/18/2022

Dayton

-

Home

Dayton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Rhode Island

W 60-46

Home

3/4/2022

Davidson

W 60-55

Home

3/5/2022

VCU

W 59-48

Home

3/6/2022

UMass

L 62-56

Home

3/16/2022

DePaul

W 88-57

Home

3/18/2022

Georgia

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Dayton vs. Georgia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
