How to Watch Georgia vs. Dayton: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 13, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts on the sidelines against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 6 Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-9) meet the No. 11 Dayton Flyers (26-5) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, tipping off at 7:30 PM on ESPNews.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Dayton

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Dayton

The Lady Bulldogs average 69.1 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 54.8 the Flyers allow.

Georgia has a 20-5 record when putting up more than 54.8 points.

When Dayton allows fewer than 69.1 points, it is 23-3.

The Flyers' 66.2 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 59.0 the Lady Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Dayton is 19-0 when it scores more than 59.0 points.

Georgia has a 16-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.2 points.

The Lady Bulldogs are college basketball's 86th-ranked scoring team (69.1 PPG), while the Flyers allow the rank 17th in points per game (54.8) in college basketball play.

Dayton is the nation's 135th-ranked offense (66.2 PPG), while Georgia is the 81st-ranked defense (59.0).

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 Missouri W 74-49 Home 2/20/2022 Auburn L 65-60 Away 2/24/2022 Arkansas W 63-62 Away 2/27/2022 Texas A&M W 67-58 Home 3/3/2022 Alabama L 74-62 Home 3/18/2022 Dayton - Home

Dayton Schedule