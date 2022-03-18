Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Georgia vs Dayton in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 6 Georgia faces No. 11 Dayton in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday evening in women's basketball.

Dayton was one of the last teams in the field of 68, but it made the most of its opportunity when it whipped DePaul 88-57 in a First Four game on Wednesday night.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Georgia vs Dayton in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Live stream the Georgia vs Dayton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win helped the Flyers bounce back after they were upset by UMass in the A-10 tournament final. Dayton had gone 14-1 in conference play in the regular season and had won 19 of its last 20 games, but slipped up in the finals and then had to sweat out Selection Sunday.

Friday, the Flyers will look to show they truly belong when they try and upset No. 6 Georgia in the first round.

The Bulldogs got a six seed in the tournament despite losing five of their last eight games and getting beat in their first game of the SEC tournament to rival Alabama.

Georgia ended the year 20-9 and had a good year but stumbled down the stretch and now must try and regroup against a very good Dayton team on Friday night.

Dayton is very capable of pulling off the first-round upset and the Bulldogs better be ready for a fight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Georgia vs. Dayton

TV CHANNEL: ESPNEWS
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17909702
