How to Watch Georgia at LSU in Women's College Basketball

No. 14 LSU and No. 17 Georgia face off in a monster SEC clash that could help push one of these teams closer to the top of the AP poll.

Not too long ago, the Tigers were one of the best five teams in college basketball before losing two games in a row. The Bulldogs are back in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2016 and look to hold on tightly to their position.

How to Watch Georgia at LSU today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

The Tigers cut it close against Ole Miss (68-64) but came out with the win behind Faustine Aifuwa’s double-double.

This is the first game of the season between the Bulldogs and Tigers. A win for the Bulldogs would have them tie and jump the Tigers in the standings with the tiebreaker after a head-to-head win, putting them only behind No. 1 South Carolina, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 19 Florida.

The Tigers are back on track with two wins in a row and are building a rhythm again.

They have been led all season by Khayla Pointer (19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game) with a strong supporting cast.

On the other side, the Bulldogs have an inside-out combo in Jenna Staiti (15.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game) and Que Morrison (14.3 points, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game).

These are two of the better teams in the SEC and the country overall, looking to get bragging rights late in the season.

