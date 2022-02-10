Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia at LSU in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

An SEC clash between two top 20 teams pits the No. 17 Georgia Lady Bulldogs against the No. 14 LSU Tigers.

No. 14 LSU and No. 17 Georgia face off in a monster SEC clash that could help push one of these teams closer to the top of the AP poll. 

Not too long ago, the Tigers were one of the best five teams in college basketball before losing two games in a row. The Bulldogs are back in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2016 and look to hold on tightly to their position.

How to Watch Georgia at LSU today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Watch Georgia at LSU online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers cut it close against Ole Miss (68-64) but came out with the win behind Faustine Aifuwa’s double-double.

This is the first game of the season between the Bulldogs and Tigers. A win for the Bulldogs would have them tie and jump the Tigers in the standings with the tiebreaker after a head-to-head win, putting them only behind No. 1 South Carolina, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 19 Florida.

The Tigers are back on track with two wins in a row and are building a rhythm again.

They have been led all season by Khayla Pointer (19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game) with a strong supporting cast. 

On the other side, the Bulldogs have an inside-out combo in Jenna Staiti (15.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game) and Que Morrison (14.3 points, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game).

These are two of the better teams in the SEC and the country overall, looking to get bragging rights late in the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Georgia at LSU

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs Mavericks

2 minutes ago
Georgia Women's Basketball Que Morrison
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia at LSU in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
arizona state softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Arizona State in Women's College Softball

2 minutes ago
USATSI_10619851
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Women's Skeleton

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates with defenseman Torey Krug (47) and center Jordan Kyrou (25) after scoring against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues

32 minutes ago
USATSI_17619968
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Rockets

32 minutes ago
paolo-banchero
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
virginia tech women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
USATSI_14251155 (1)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah Valley at Grand Canyon in Women's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy