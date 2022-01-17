Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia at Missouri in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 13 Lady Bulldogs look to avoid the upset against a very strong Tigers team.

This season the Tigers (13-4, 2-2) have unique currency in the SEC and women’s basketball in that they are the only team to knock off the No. 1 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks in a 70-69 win this season. With that, the No. 13 Lady Bulldogs (13-3, 2-2) have to be on edge and aware of the potential of Missouri this season.

How to Watch Georgia at Missouri in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live Stream Georgia at Missouri on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It took a thrilling finish, but Missouri became the first and only team so far this season to knock off No. 1 ranked South Carolina.

Missouri lost by two points (70-68) to No. 5 Baylor, beat No. 1 ranked South Carolina by one point (70-69) and just lost by two points to No. 12 LSU (87-85). All of those games showed their grit against the best teams in the country.

Missouri seems to rise to the moment against the best teams in the country, but are susceptible to getting run out of the building by inferior teams.

This season Missouri is scoring 74.5 points per game and giving up 61.4 opponents points per game for a +13.1 scoring margin.

On the other side, Georgia has a similar profile, scoring 73.8 points per game and giving up just 56.8 points to their opponents for a +17.0 scoring margin.

Georgia kicked off the season 11-1, but in SEC play the team has been in tightly contested battles, going 2-2 with all four games decided by eight points or less.

That is exactly the kind of game Missouri wants to play to steal another win over a ranked opponent.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Georgia at Missouri

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Magic

46 seconds ago
Georgia Women's Basketball Que Morrison
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia at Missouri

46 seconds ago
Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch St. Francis (N.Y.) at LIU in Women's College Basketball

46 seconds ago
Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Harvard at Dartmouth

46 seconds ago
loyola marymount
College Basketball

How to Watch Portland at Loyola Marymount

46 seconds ago
Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Sahvir Wheeler (right) shoots over Northeastern Huskies guard Tyson Walker (2) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Delaware at Northeastern

46 seconds ago
Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dribbles the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska

1 hour ago
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson, left, and forward Race Thompson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 034 Jpg
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 hour ago
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson, left, and forward Race Thompson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 034 Jpg
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy