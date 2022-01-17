The No. 13 Lady Bulldogs look to avoid the upset against a very strong Tigers team.

This season the Tigers (13-4, 2-2) have unique currency in the SEC and women’s basketball in that they are the only team to knock off the No. 1 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks in a 70-69 win this season. With that, the No. 13 Lady Bulldogs (13-3, 2-2) have to be on edge and aware of the potential of Missouri this season.

How to Watch Georgia at Missouri in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

It took a thrilling finish, but Missouri became the first and only team so far this season to knock off No. 1 ranked South Carolina.

Missouri lost by two points (70-68) to No. 5 Baylor, beat No. 1 ranked South Carolina by one point (70-69) and just lost by two points to No. 12 LSU (87-85). All of those games showed their grit against the best teams in the country.

Missouri seems to rise to the moment against the best teams in the country, but are susceptible to getting run out of the building by inferior teams.

This season Missouri is scoring 74.5 points per game and giving up 61.4 opponents points per game for a +13.1 scoring margin.

On the other side, Georgia has a similar profile, scoring 73.8 points per game and giving up just 56.8 points to their opponents for a +17.0 scoring margin.

Georgia kicked off the season 11-1, but in SEC play the team has been in tightly contested battles, going 2-2 with all four games decided by eight points or less.

That is exactly the kind of game Missouri wants to play to steal another win over a ranked opponent.

