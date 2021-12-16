Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia at NC State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    NC State goes for its 11th straight win Thursday night when it hosts Georgia in women's college basketball.
    The No. 2 NC State women's basketball team dropped its first game of the year, losing to No. 1 South Carolina, but has since reeled off 10 straight wins. The Wolfpack have looked great during their run, which has included wins over then-No. 2 Maryland by 18 points and then-No. 6 Indiana by eight.

    How to Watch Georgia at NC State in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Georgia at NC State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They have looked dominant since that loss and have climbed up to their current spot at No. 2 in the AP poll.

    On Thursday, NC State faces another big test as it takes on No. 17 Georgia, a team that also has just one loss on the season.

    The Bulldogs started the year with seven straight wins but lost a heartbreaker to rival No. 18 Georgia Tech 55–54 on Dec. 5. Georgia bounced back with a win against North Florida last Wednesday.

    The Bulldogs have played well this year, but Thursday, they will get a huge test against an NC State team who has looked great since their opening day loss.

    Georgia will have to play great if it wants to pull off an upset of the Wolfpack on the road.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Georgia at NC State

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
