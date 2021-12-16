How to Watch Georgia at NC State in Women's College Basketball

NC State goes for its 11th straight win Thursday night when it hosts Georgia in women's college basketball.

The No. 2 NC State women's basketball team dropped its first game of the year, losing to No. 1 South Carolina, but has since reeled off 10 straight wins. The Wolfpack have looked great during their run, which has included wins over then-No. 2 Maryland by 18 points and then-No. 6 Indiana by eight.

They have looked dominant since that loss and have climbed up to their current spot at No. 2 in the AP poll.

On Thursday, NC State faces another big test as it takes on No. 17 Georgia, a team that also has just one loss on the season.

The Bulldogs started the year with seven straight wins but lost a heartbreaker to rival No. 18 Georgia Tech 55–54 on Dec. 5. Georgia bounced back with a win against North Florida last Wednesday.

The Bulldogs have played well this year, but Thursday, they will get a huge test against an NC State team who has looked great since their opening day loss.

Georgia will have to play great if it wants to pull off an upset of the Wolfpack on the road.

