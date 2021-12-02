Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia at Texas Tech in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 20 Georgia visits a tough Texas Tech team on Thursday afternoon.
    No. 20 Georgia (6-0) takes to the road Thursday for the Big 12/SEC Challenge, where it will face Texas Tech's women's basketball team (6-1) in Lubbock.

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNU

    Live Stream Georgia at Texas Tech on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Georgia has compiled a strong resume so far. The Bulldogs are 37th in scoring offense, ninth in scoring defense and seventh in margin per game. The team has two wins over teams in the top 100 in Her Hoop Stats rating, defeating No. 32 Notre Dame in overtime and then dominating No. 52 Marquette a day later, 70-45.

    Jenna Staiti leads Georgia in scoring at 13.3 points per game, as well as in rebounding at 8.0 boards. Staiti's 2.8 blocks per game have helped Georgia lead the country in blocks per game.

    As for Texas Tech, a new-look Red Raiders club that's dealt with an injury to star Vivian Gray all season has won six of its seven games, though the team is 1-1 against teams with top 100 HHS ratings, beating New Mexico but losing to Old Dominion.

    SMU transfer Rhyle McKinney leads the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game, while Division II transfer Lexy Hightower is second at 12.6. Both players are shooting over 40% from deep.

    These two teams have only played once before, with Georgia winning 80-68 in a 1984 game

