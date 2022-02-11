Skip to main content

How to Watch Gonzaga at Santa Clara in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Gonzaga women's basketball team faces Santa Clara on Thursday night in this important West Coast Conference matchup.

The Gonzaga women's college basketball program isn't having quite as much success as its male counterparts, but the Lady Bulldogs are a force of their own, boasting an 18-5 overall record and a 9-1 record in conference play.

How to Watch Gonzaga at Santa Clara in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream Gonzaga at Santa Clara on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They enter tonight's matchup against Santa Clara coming off of a victory, defeating San Francisco 55-49 on Monday behind 17 big points off the bench by Yvonne Ejim and seven points and 10 rebounds from Melody Kempton. Gonzaga's defense was huge that night, forcing San Francisco to shoot 17-for-56 (30.4%) from the floor.

Santa Clara, meanwhile, is 11-10 this season and 5-6 in the West Coast Conference. The Lady Broncos are coming off of a defeat, falling 88-81 to Saint Mary's on Monday despite 19 points from Lindsey VanAllen.

This will be the first of two matchups between Gonzaga and Santa Clara in just a few weeks, as the Bulldogs and Broncos will meet again on Feb. 21.

Will it be Gonzaga or Santa Clara looking for revenge that night? We find out tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET on Stadium 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Gonzaga at Santa Clara

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

tom-brady
NFL

How to Watch NFL Honors

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17627486
College Basketball

How to Watch Pacific at Gonzaga

4 minutes ago
oregon
College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17625597
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan

4 minutes ago
washington state
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Washington State

4 minutes ago
gonzaga women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Santa Clara in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
saint mary's
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego at Saint Mary's

4 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs Mavericks

34 minutes ago
Georgia Women's Basketball Que Morrison
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia at LSU in Women's College Basketball

34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy