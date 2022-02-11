How to Watch Gonzaga at Santa Clara in Women's College Basketball

The Gonzaga women's basketball team faces Santa Clara on Thursday night in this important West Coast Conference matchup.

The Gonzaga women's college basketball program isn't having quite as much success as its male counterparts, but the Lady Bulldogs are a force of their own, boasting an 18-5 overall record and a 9-1 record in conference play.

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

They enter tonight's matchup against Santa Clara coming off of a victory, defeating San Francisco 55-49 on Monday behind 17 big points off the bench by Yvonne Ejim and seven points and 10 rebounds from Melody Kempton. Gonzaga's defense was huge that night, forcing San Francisco to shoot 17-for-56 (30.4%) from the floor.

Santa Clara, meanwhile, is 11-10 this season and 5-6 in the West Coast Conference. The Lady Broncos are coming off of a defeat, falling 88-81 to Saint Mary's on Monday despite 19 points from Lindsey VanAllen.

This will be the first of two matchups between Gonzaga and Santa Clara in just a few weeks, as the Bulldogs and Broncos will meet again on Feb. 21.

Will it be Gonzaga or Santa Clara looking for revenge that night? We find out tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET on Stadium 1.

