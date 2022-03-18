How to Watch Gonzaga vs Nebraska in Women’s Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Tournament First Round: Gonzaga vs Nebraska in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round in the Wichita region features the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Nebraska Cornhuskers today.

The first round of the Wichita Region sees No. 8 Nebraska (24-8) and No. 9 Gonzaga (26-6) takes the court for the opportunity to potentially play No. 1 seed Louisville in the second round. This season the Cornhuskers finished sixth in the Big Ten while the Bulldogs ended in second place in the WCC. This should be a really competitive, fun first-round match-up in the first round of the NCAA tournament today.

How to Watch First Round: Gonzaga vs Nebraska in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Watch First Round: Gonzaga vs Nebraska in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a win over LMU (83-62) before the conference tournament where won it all:

This season the Bulldogs finished second in the WCC, but then rose up to win the conference championship game against No. 15 BYU (71-59).

The team is a more balanced, gritty team that plays together and does not have a star. They have four players averaging between 10.0 and 10.9 points per game this season with a fifth putting up 9.0 points per game.

Melody Kempton led the way with 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game with Kayleigh Truong right behind her teammate with 10.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

On the other side for the Cornhuskers, they lost in their conference tournament to Iowa (66-83), but have some strong wins this year. They knocked off No. 10 Michigan (twice) and No. 5 Indiana.

They are also a balanced team with four players in double-figures, but with slightly more punch.

Jaz Shelley led the way with 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game with Alexis Markowski adding in 12.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Gonzaga vs Nebraska in Women’s Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPNEWS
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

gonzaga women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga vs Nebraska in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
March 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates in the locker room after defeating the BYU Cougars after the game in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Gonzaga: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Tennis
ATP World Tour

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
ES Setif Al Ahly
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch ES Sétif vs. Horoya AC

By Rafael Urbina41 minutes ago
Raja Casablanca
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch AmaZulu F.C. vs. Raja Casablanca

By Rafael Urbina41 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) dribbles as Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Delaware vs. Villanova: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) dribbles as Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Villanova vs. Delaware: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Pewaukee vs. Ashwaubenon

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Emily Lytle (24) shoots past NC State Wolfpack forward Jada Boyd (5) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida Gulf Coast vs Virginia Tech in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy