How to Watch Gonzaga vs Nebraska in Women’s Basketball

The first round in the Wichita region features the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Nebraska Cornhuskers today.

The first round of the Wichita Region sees No. 8 Nebraska (24-8) and No. 9 Gonzaga (26-6) takes the court for the opportunity to potentially play No. 1 seed Louisville in the second round. This season the Cornhuskers finished sixth in the Big Ten while the Bulldogs ended in second place in the WCC. This should be a really competitive, fun first-round match-up in the first round of the NCAA tournament today.

How to Watch First Round: Gonzaga vs Nebraska in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a win over LMU (83-62) before the conference tournament where won it all:

This season the Bulldogs finished second in the WCC, but then rose up to win the conference championship game against No. 15 BYU (71-59).

The team is a more balanced, gritty team that plays together and does not have a star. They have four players averaging between 10.0 and 10.9 points per game this season with a fifth putting up 9.0 points per game.

Melody Kempton led the way with 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game with Kayleigh Truong right behind her teammate with 10.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

On the other side for the Cornhuskers, they lost in their conference tournament to Iowa (66-83), but have some strong wins this year. They knocked off No. 10 Michigan (twice) and No. 5 Indiana.

They are also a balanced team with four players in double-figures, but with slightly more punch.

Jaz Shelley led the way with 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game with Alexis Markowski adding in 12.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

