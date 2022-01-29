Skip to main content

How to Watch Gonzaga vs San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Gonzaga comes into this meeting with San Diego near the top of the WCC, but San Diego is trying to end a losing streak.

The Zags have been great all season. They come into this game having won their last five games in a row and are a perfect 6-0 in conference play. 

How to watch the Gonzaga vs San Diego game today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Watch the Gonzaga vs San Diego game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Diego has been struggling and the Toreros have lost their last six consecutive games. They started the season 10-3, but have fallen to 10-9. 

The Toreros are just 2-5 in conference play and are hoping to turn their season around tonight with a win over Gonzaga. The Zags will be fighting for position in the WCC considering BYU is 7-0 in conference play. 

BYU has won nine straight games and the Zags will need to win to keep pace with the Cougars.

San Diego is a good team that has run into some trouble closing out games as of late. This will be a great conference matchup between two programs in need of multiple wins in a row.

Tune into Stadium 3 at 5 p.m. ET tonight to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Gonzaga vs San Diego

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Daejon Davis (11) and guard PJ Fuller (4) react during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington defeated Stanford 67-64. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Washington

4 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) shoots the ball against Washington State Cougars forward Efe Abogidi (0) in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) shoots the ball against Washington State Cougars forward Efe Abogidi (0) in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

4 minutes ago
GONZAGA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga vs San Diego

4 minutes ago
Horse Racing 2
Horse Racing

How to Watch the Pegasus World Cup Invitational

34 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch St. John's at Villanova

34 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois at Northwestern

34 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Villanova vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

34 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) dribbles around Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northwestern vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy