How to Watch Gonzaga vs San Diego

Gonzaga comes into this meeting with San Diego near the top of the WCC, but San Diego is trying to end a losing streak.

The Zags have been great all season. They come into this game having won their last five games in a row and are a perfect 6-0 in conference play.

How to watch the Gonzaga vs San Diego game today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

San Diego has been struggling and the Toreros have lost their last six consecutive games. They started the season 10-3, but have fallen to 10-9.



The Toreros are just 2-5 in conference play and are hoping to turn their season around tonight with a win over Gonzaga. The Zags will be fighting for position in the WCC considering BYU is 7-0 in conference play.

BYU has won nine straight games and the Zags will need to win to keep pace with the Cougars.

San Diego is a good team that has run into some trouble closing out games as of late. This will be a great conference matchup between two programs in need of multiple wins in a row.

Tune into Stadium 3 at 5 p.m. ET tonight to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.