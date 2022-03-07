Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: WCC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Jan 29, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Members of the Virginia Tech Hokies bench wear pink shoes to honor breast cancer awareness during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-6) are squaring off against the No. 3 seed San Francisco Dons (17-14) in the WCC Tournament semifinal on Monday at Orleans Arena. Watch the matchup at 5:00 PM.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. San Francisco

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Orleans Arena

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. San Francisco

The Bulldogs put up just 1.4 more points per game (69.3) than the Dons give up (67.9).

Gonzaga is 18-0 when scoring more than 67.9 points.

When San Francisco allows fewer than 69.3 points, it is 11-4.

The Dons score 12.9 more points per game (68.6) than the Bulldogs allow (55.7).

San Francisco is 16-11 when it scores more than 55.7 points.

Gonzaga is 22-5 when it gives up fewer than 68.6 points.

The Bulldogs are at the 79th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (69.3 PPG), while the Dons allow the 277th-fewest points per game (67.9) in the country.

San Francisco's squad is currently the 95th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (68.6 PPG), while Gonzaga's team is 28th in points allowed per game (55.7).

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) W 85-49 Home 2/19/2022 BYU L 63-39 Away 2/21/2022 Santa Clara W 74-58 Home 2/24/2022 Pepperdine W 85-41 Home 2/26/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) W 83-62 Home 3/7/2022 San Francisco - Home

San Francisco Schedule