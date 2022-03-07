Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: WCC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: WCC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 2 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-6) are squaring off against the No. 3 seed San Francisco Dons (17-14) in the WCC Tournament semifinal on Monday at Orleans Arena. Watch the matchup at 5:00 PM.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. San Francisco

  • Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Orleans Arena
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. San Francisco

  • The Bulldogs put up just 1.4 more points per game (69.3) than the Dons give up (67.9).
  • Gonzaga is 18-0 when scoring more than 67.9 points.
  • When San Francisco allows fewer than 69.3 points, it is 11-4.
  • The Dons score 12.9 more points per game (68.6) than the Bulldogs allow (55.7).
  • San Francisco is 16-11 when it scores more than 55.7 points.
  • Gonzaga is 22-5 when it gives up fewer than 68.6 points.
  • The Bulldogs are at the 79th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (69.3 PPG), while the Dons allow the 277th-fewest points per game (67.9) in the country.
  • San Francisco's squad is currently the 95th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (68.6 PPG), while Gonzaga's team is 28th in points allowed per game (55.7).

Gonzaga Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

W 85-49

Home

2/19/2022

BYU

L 63-39

Away

2/21/2022

Santa Clara

W 74-58

Home

2/24/2022

Pepperdine

W 85-41

Home

2/26/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 83-62

Home

3/7/2022

San Francisco

-

Home

San Francisco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Portland

W 80-72

Home

2/19/2022

Pepperdine

W 74-66

Away

2/24/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 74-67

Away

2/26/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

L 92-88

Home

3/5/2022

Santa Clara

W 72-63

Home

3/7/2022

Gonzaga

-

Away

How To Watch

March
7
2022

WCC Tournament: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
5:00
PM/EST
