Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: WCC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: WCC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-6) are squaring off against the No. 3 seed San Francisco Dons (17-14) in the WCC Tournament semifinal on Monday at Orleans Arena. Watch the matchup at 5:00 PM.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. San Francisco
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Orleans Arena
Arena: Orleans Arena
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. San Francisco
- The Bulldogs put up just 1.4 more points per game (69.3) than the Dons give up (67.9).
- Gonzaga is 18-0 when scoring more than 67.9 points.
- When San Francisco allows fewer than 69.3 points, it is 11-4.
- The Dons score 12.9 more points per game (68.6) than the Bulldogs allow (55.7).
- San Francisco is 16-11 when it scores more than 55.7 points.
- Gonzaga is 22-5 when it gives up fewer than 68.6 points.
- The Bulldogs are at the 79th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (69.3 PPG), while the Dons allow the 277th-fewest points per game (67.9) in the country.
- San Francisco's squad is currently the 95th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (68.6 PPG), while Gonzaga's team is 28th in points allowed per game (55.7).
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 85-49
Home
2/19/2022
BYU
L 63-39
Away
2/21/2022
Santa Clara
W 74-58
Home
2/24/2022
Pepperdine
W 85-41
Home
2/26/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 83-62
Home
3/7/2022
San Francisco
-
Home
San Francisco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Portland
W 80-72
Home
2/19/2022
Pepperdine
W 74-66
Away
2/24/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 74-67
Away
2/26/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 92-88
Home
3/5/2022
Santa Clara
W 72-63
Home
3/7/2022
Gonzaga
-
Away
